No, Reliance Has Not Donated A Solar Power Plant To Ram Mandir

A tweet from a Twitter account impersonating the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, is being widely shared on social media. The viral tweet falsely claims that Reliance Foundation has donated a complete solar power plant to the Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM found that Nita Ambani does not have an official Twitter account. We also contacted a member of the Ram Mandir Trust who confirmed to us that the viral claim was false. A source at Reliance also confirmed that claim was not true.

The viral tweet has been shared from the Twitter handle @NitaAmabani which has photos of Nita Ambani as display and banner picture. The account has over 17,000 followers and tweets mostly communally charged messages. The profile has Reliance Group mentioned in the information section.





The viral tweet in Hindi translates to 'Reliance has donated a complete 'Solar power' plant to Ram Mandir. This is why the descendants of Mughals hate the Ambani family'.

(Hindi: रिलांयस ने राम मंदिर को कम्प्लीट "सौर ऊर्जा" प्लांट भेंट किया इसलिए चुभता है हमारा अम्बानी परिवार इन मुगलो की औलादो को..)

रिलांयस ने राम मंदिर को कम्प्लीट "सौर ऊर्जा" प्लांट भेंट किया इसलिए चुभता है हमारा अम्बानी परिवार इन मुगलो की औलादो को.. — Nita Ambani (@NitaAmabani) January 11, 2021

Screenshot of the same tweet is viral on Facebook too.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a keyword search to find more about the viral claim but could not find any credible news report confirming the claim. However, we found a report published in Hindustan Times which stated that the donation drive for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin from January 15, 2021.

We then contacted a member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, who confirmed to us that the viral claim was fake.

"The donation drive for the temple will begin a day after Makar Sankranti, that is from January 15," Mishra told BOOM.

We also contacted a source at Reliance who confirmed to us that the claim was fake.

BOOM has debunked claims around Twitter accounts impersonating members of the Ambani family on earlier occasion too.

