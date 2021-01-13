Image Of Mazaar At Prayagraj Railway Station Viral As Delhi

An image of a religious structure resembling a mosque is viral on social media with false captions. Several social media users have shared the image claiming that the mosque stands on a platform at Delhi railway station.

BOOM found that the structure shown in the image is a mazaar or tomb on platform number one of Prayagraj railway station.

The picture is viral in the backdrop of a recent incident when a Hanuman temple was demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Chandani Chowk area of the national capital. According to news reports, NDMC demolished the temple in January after a high court order as part of the ongoing Chandani Chowk redevelopment project.

The viral picture has been shared with a Hindi caption which translates to 'This mosque is on platform at Delhi railway station. Can anyone dare demolish this or only the Hanuman temple was a roadblock for you'.

(Hindi: ये मस्जिद पुरानी दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म पर है, किसी मे हिम्मत है इसको कब तुड़वा रहे हो या सिर्फ हनुमान मंदिर ही रास्ते का रोड़ा था तुम्हारे)

View the post below and its archived version here.





The image is viral on Twitter too.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search and found Facebook posts which shared a similar image.

A post on Facebook page Allahabad Meri Jaan on February 4, 2017 shared a similar image with a Hindi caption that translates to 'Line Shah Baba, Allahabad tomb of hazrat Syed Karamat Ali or Line Shah Baba'.

(Hindi: LINE SHAH BAABA #ALLAHABAD हजरत सैयद करामत अली उर्फ लाइन शाह बाबा की दरगाह)

In this picture shared on Facebook, the board of Allahabad Junction (now Prayagraj) is clearly visible in the frame.

We found another blog post sharing the same post on February 23, 2013 under the headline 'Kumbh Mela : Threatening posture by Muslims ! – Masjid in Prayagaraj railway station'.

Taking cue, we did a keyword search and found similar images of the tomb in a picture slide of Dainik Jagran's INextLive.





The Hindi caption with the picture translates to 'Roza Iftar at Line Shah Baba'.

BOOM then contacted Prayagraj resident Aamir Sddiqui who confirmed to us that the viral image was that of Line Shah Baba tom on platform number 1 of Prayagraj Railway station. Siddiqui also visited the platform and sent us two images of the tomb.

View the images below.













