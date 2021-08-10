No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Tweet This About Olympic Medalist Neeraj Chopra

A screenshot claiming to show a tweet from Rahul Gandhi's verified Twitter handle is viral with social media users taking a jibe at the Congress leader.

The screenshot of Gandhi's purported tweet shares a photo of Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra standing on the podium with a caption which translates to 'is it right to stand in second position despite coming first? Answer, Modi ji'.

(Original caption: First aake bhi dusre number pe khada hona kya sahi hai ? Jawab do modi ji)

Neeraj Chopra's 87.58 metre long throw earned him the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics men's Javelin event on August 7. The 23-year-old from Panipat, Haryana has become the first Indian track and field athlete to get an Olympic gold.



Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was 'temporarily' locked by Twitter India on August 7, a day after the micro-blogging site took down a photograph posted by Gandhi with the family members of a nine-year-old Dalit alleged rape and murder victim.

According to an Indian Express report, the action followed National Commission for Protection of Child Rights notice to Twitter India asking it to remove the tweet as it revealed the identity of the deceased girl.

Meanwhile, a screenshot showing a tweet from the Congress leader's verified Twitter handle has gone viral on social media. A caption with the viral tweet reads 'Via @RahulGandhi please answer Modi ji'.

The screenshot has been shared from multiple Facebook pages with similar claims. A caption with one such Facebook post translates to 'Now what should we do with this gentleman'.

(Hindi: अब इस महोदय का क्या करें।)

Fact Check

That the viral post is fake is given away in the screenshot itself. The date stamp on the screenshot shows the photo was tweeted at 4.51 pm on August 5, 2021. Neeraj Chopra had won the Olympic gold medal on August 7, 2021.





BOOM further checked Rahul Gandhi's other social media handles including Twitter.

We found that at the same time stamp i.e. 4.51 pm, Gandhi had tweeted a congratulatory post for Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya. The 23-year-old Dahiya had won silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 5.

Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver .#Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

This tweet apart, on August 5 Gandhi had congratulated the Indian men's hockey team and tweeted couple of pictures related to a march to Parliament. View the tweets here and here.

On Facebook, Gandhi did post a congratulatory note in Hindi for Chopra on August 7. The Hindi caption translates to 'There's nothing better than seeing the tricolour flutter in the sky. Jai Hind'.

(Hindi: तिरंगे को आसमान में लहराते हुए देखने से बड़ा कोई अहसास नहीं है। जय हिंद!!!)

