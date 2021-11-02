Truth Behind Viral Video Showing 'Eid' Lights At Mumbai's Shivaji Park
An MNS leader said the lights were set up by the party and that the viral video was recorded while the lights were still being tested.
A video showing festival lights spelling out 'Eid-e-Milad' outside Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai days ahead of Diwali has gone viral with false and communal claim that it is yet another instance of minority appeasement by the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.
However, BOOM found that Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party was responsible for setting up the lights outside the park. An MNS politician has tweeted that the video was taken while the lights were still being tested.
A video where a woman and a man can be heard discussing that Eid decorations have been put up during Diwali at Shivaji Park in Dadar has gone viral on social media.
Shivaji Park - Mumbai's largest park located in a predominantly Marathi neighbourhood is politically and culturally significant and the venue from where Bal Thackeray launched the Shiv Sena in 1966.
Several opposition politicians have tweeted the video taking a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Click here to view, and here for an archive
BOOM also received the viral video on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) inquiring about it.
Also Read: Photo Of Aaditya Thackeray Poster In Urdu Shared With Misleading Claim
FACT CHECK
BOOM found tweets from the official handle of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena that show the party was responsible for putting up the lights outside Shivaji Park.
The caption when translated from Marathi reads, "Dadar is the home of Marathi culture in Mumbai and the heart of the multi-colored Marathi culture, here is our 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park'!, MNS president Hon. Rajsaheb Thackeray's concept, like every year, 'Shivteerth' has been illuminated by electric lights."
Ameya Khopkar from the MNS tweeted that the video was recorded while the lights were still being tested.
Khopkar's tweet when translated from Marathi says, "Deepotsav is going to start today. Yesterday only testing was going on. At that time the setting has to be changed. This video was removed prior to doing so. Don't let any misunderstanding prevail. Preparations for Deepotsav will be completed this evening. Thank you! - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena"
Click here to view an archive
Rane's tweet was retweeted by Khopkar.
Updated On: 2021-11-02T16:30:36+05:30
Claim Review : Video shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai has Eid wishes in decorative lighting
Claimed By : Pratik Kapre
Fact Check : Misleading
📧📣
Next Story