No, This Video Does Not Show SP Supporters Gearing For Violence In UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prashant Umrao on Wednesday, tweeted an old video of a group of people armed with sticks with a false claim that it shows Samajwadi party members getting ready for violence in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The video is doing rounds in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.



The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Red cap goons preparing for violence in Etawah. Will not allow Uttar Pradesh to become Bengal."



(Original Text in Hindi: इटावा में लाल टोपी वाले गुंडे हिंसा की तैयारी करते हुए। उत्तर प्रदेश को बंगाल नहीं बनने देंगे।)





Click here to view an archive of the post.



The video is viral on Facebook with a similar caption.





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: ABP News Exit Poll Graphic Predicting 250 Seats For AIMIM In UP Is Fake

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the viral video and found a YouTube channel that had uploaded it on July 9, 2021.

The video can be seen below.

The description with the video mentioned that it shows a scene from Dubulia block at Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. It further added that the video is related to the nomination filing of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Talewan Yadav.

Taking a cue from this, we did a related keyword search in Hindi and found a tweet from a Samajwadi party worker named Rajesh Yadav uploaded the same video on July 9, 2021 with the same information.

जनपद बस्ती के दुबौलिया ब्लॉक से समाजवादी पार्टी प्रत्याशी श्री तालेवान यादव जी को भाजपाई गुण्डे जब नामांकन नही करने दिये तो आसपास के हजारों की संख्या में लोग तालेवान जी के समर्थन में निकल पड़े, फिर भाजपाई गुण्डों की क्या मजाल ब्लॉक परिसर के कोसों तक नजर नही आये। pic.twitter.com/UFXvg0Bfyv — Rajesh Yadav(Raju) (@rajeshyadavmlc) July 9, 2021

Click here to view the post.



We also found a Jagran article published on July 10, 2021 saying that SP leader Talewan Yadav and his aides attacked the BJP backed candidate with weapons while filing the nomination paper. The report added that vehicles were vandalised and overturned during the attack and that the police filed cases against Yadav and his supporters following the incident.

Furthermore, Etawah Police also replied to a tweet debunking the claim and adding that it is not from Etawah.

Also Read: Old Video Of Yogi Adityanath Reprimanding CMO Viral With False Claims