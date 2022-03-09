ABP News Exit Poll Graphic Predicting 250 Seats For AIMIM In UP Is Fake

An exit poll graphic purported to be run by ABP News is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to win 250 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.

The vote counting for Uttar Pradesh election will be taken up on March 10, 2022 after the conclusion of seven phases of voting. Most of the exit poll results released by mainstream national media outlets predicted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain its power in the state maintaining a comfortable win margin.

The viral graphic predicts AIMIM getting 250 seats, BJP 84 seats in the 403 member Uttar Pradesh assembly. It also shows Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party can get 56 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party to bag 12 seats in the state.

The graphic can be seen below.





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM did a relevant keyword search on Twitter to find out the original ABP News exit poll results 2022 and fount a tweet published by ABP News on March 7, 2022. The tweet carries a ABP news graphics which predicts BJP will get 228-244 seats, while SP is likely to get between 132-148 seats in Uttar Pradesh election.

Click here to view the tweet.



We also noticed a major difference between the fonts used in the viral graphic and a similar graphic run by ABP News when it was broadcasting its exit poll results. The comparison can be seen below.

Comparison

Additionally, we found a tweet from ABP News's official Twitter handle published on March 8 where the news outlet debunked the viral graphic as fake.



Click here to view the tweet.



