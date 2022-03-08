Old Video Of Yogi Adityanath Reprimanding CMO Viral With False Claims

A video from 2020 of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reprimanding officials at the Chief Minister's Office for allegedly ignoring calls of local MLAs, is being shared with a false claim linking it to the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

The video is being shared with claims that officials at the CMO are ignoring Adityanath's phone calls as the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to lose the election and he will no longer head the state.



In the video Yogi Adityanath is heard saying, "..this is wrong. It is common courtesy that if someone calls, we call him back. Either receive it or if you are busy, then call the person back."

The clip is being shared with text in Hindi that translates to, "Winds of change! Don't answer his calls after March 10 but you can pick up calls at least now."

Original claim text in Hindi - बदलाव की आहट! अरे भाई 10 मार्च के बाद मत उठाना अभी तो उठा लिया करो









BOOM found that the video is from September 2020 and shows Yogi Adityanath scolding officials at the CMO for allegedly ignoring calls of local Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs after he received complaints about the same.

We noticed the logo R9 on the viral video and searched for the video on the local channel's YouTube page. The channel had uploaded the full video on September 26, 2020 and at the 41 second mark, the UP CM can be heard saying, "This is a very serious issue that has been brought to my attention from Kanpur and some other areas too. That phone calls of public representatives is not answered by the CMO or other officials." He then names the two MLA Arun Pathak and Abhijeet Sanga whose calls were ignored and asks officials to call and apologise to them.





Then at the 1.13 counter one can hear the same lines as in the viral video where he says ignoring calls is a wrong practice.



