Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Anti-Muslim Procession In Tripura

A video of a rally raising provocative anti-muslim slogans has been shared on social media with a claim that it shows a recent incident in the northeastern state Tripura.

BOOM found that the video is old and from October 2021 when Tripura saw widespread violence.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Hindu anger erupts in Tripura. Look at the influx of Hindus on the road that has descended and listen to their slogans carefully. Mehboob your father's name:- Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram."

(Original Text in Hindi: त्रिपुरा में हिन्दुओं का गुस्सा फूटा उतर गए सड़क पर हिन्दुओ के भीड़ का सैलाब देखिये और उनके नारे ध्यान स सुनिए महबूब तेरे बाप नाम का :- जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम)





Fact Check

BOOM observed the video minutely and did a keyword search listening to the slogans such as "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega" and found a tweet by The Wire with a screenshot from the viral video published on October 28, 2021.

A mosque was vandalised and shops and houses were attacked in #Tripura during a rally on Tuesday.



In a viral video showing the vandalism, people who were part of the rally could be heard chanting "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega".https://t.co/IOzBGoXPJN — The Wire (@thewire_in) October 28, 2021

According to The Wire article published on October 28, 2021, "A video showing the vandalism has gone viral on social media and people who were part of the rally could be heard chanting "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega" and "Oh Mohammad tera baap, Hare Krishna Hare Ram"."



The same keyword search also led us to a tweet carrying the same video published on October 26, 2021.

Journalist Meer Faisal tweeted the video with a caption saying, "A rally today in Tripura was organised by Hindutva groups where slogans like "Tripura me Mulla geeri nahi chalega nahi chalega" & "Oh Mohammad tera baap, Hare Krishna Hare Ram (O Muhammad who is your father- Lord Krishna Lord Krishna)" were chanted + Atleast 12 Mosques and dozens of Muslims houses are targetted since a week."

Atleast 12 Mosques and dozens of Muslims houses are targetted since a week. #IslamophobiaInIndia — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) October 26, 2021

A senior police official told The Wire about the video, ""We have registered a case. Some members of the minority community registered a case against some unknown VHP workers. They [VHP workers] chanted some provocative slogans during the rallies. We are investigating the matter and collecting all video footage."

Furthermore, we ran a search for news stories about communal violence in Tripura and did not find any recent article mentioning such incident.

