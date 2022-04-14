No, Asaduddin Owaisi Supporters Did Not Chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' In Jaipur

A video from Jaipur, Rajasthan showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi being greeted by supporters with chants of 'Owaisi saab zindabad' is being shared and reported with a false claim that his supporters raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans.



BOOM spoke to Commissioner of Jaipur Police Anand Srivastava who denied the viral claim stating that Jaipur Police in their investigation of the video did not find any objectionable slogans being raised.

BOOM also found other videos from the incident and verified that no pro-Pakistan slogan was raised.



In the video, we can hear chants of 'Owaisi saab Zindabad' as Asaduddin Owaisi is thronged by a group of supporters.

Owaisi was on a one day visit to Jaipur on April 13, 2022, and had criticised the Congress state government for the handling of the recent communal violence that broke out in Karauli on April 7.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Did we hear right Pakistan Zindabad! Slogans were raised in the presence of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. I do not verify this video #Owaisi #Pakistan #Jaipur"

Translated from Hindi - क्या हमने सही सुना पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद ! क्या AIMIM के नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की मौजूदगी में नारे लगे मैं इस वीडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता #Owaisi #Pakistan #Jaipur)





Click here to view

The same video was also misreported by several media outlets stating that the video is going viral with the claim of 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans being raised in Jaipur during Owaisi's visit.

The news outlets added that they have not been able to verify the video. These outlets include Zee Rajasthan, Amar Ujala, and First India News.





Click here to view

Also Read:Old Photo Of Rajasthan Traffic Cop Being Assaulted Shared With Communal Spin

FACT-CHECK

BOOM did not find any pro-Pakistan slogans being raised in the viral video, and found that the supporters shouted 'Owasi saab zindabad'.

At the 21 seconds timestamp we can hear a man chant, 'Owaisi saab zindabad' after which the supporters present there also repeat the same.



We also found a video from another angle where you can clearly hear "Owaisi saab zindabad'



Fake msgs are being propagated that slogans of Pakistan zindabad was raised.

Actual slogan was "Owaisi Saab Zindabad" https://t.co/Uq8xhdzBXc pic.twitter.com/CAoIvgLIas — राजस्थानी ट्वीट (@8PMnoCM) April 14, 2022

Investigation found no objectionable slogans were raised in viral video: Jaipur Police

BOOM reached out to Commissioner of Jaipur Police Anand Srivastava who denied the claim that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the viral video. "The video viral was shot yesterday evening in Jaipur. In our investigation, we did not find any objectionable slogans beings raised in the viral video," CP Srivastava told BOOM

Jaipur Police also replied on Twitter to a user regarding the viral video stating, "Jaipur Police verified the facts in the video and did not find any fact regarding anti-national slogans being raised, Ignore such rumours."

@jaipur_police ने उक्त वीडियो के तथ्यों को Verify किया तो उक्त घटनाक्रम मैं देश विरोधी नारे लगाने की बात के तथ्य नहीं पाए गए | इस तरह की अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें | — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) April 14, 2022



