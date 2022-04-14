Video Of Woman Carrying A Pistol In UP Shared With False Communal Claim

A video of Uttar Pradesh police arresting a young woman carrying a country made pistol in Mainpuri is being shared with a false and communal claim that she is a Muslim teacher.

Mainpuri Police confirmed to BOOM that the young woman who was arrested for possessing a pistol is not a Muslim as being claimed on social media.

In the video a female police officer is checking the pockets of a young woman and finds a pistol in her possession.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "UP: In Mainpuri, a Muslim teacher was caught by the police who was roaming with a pistol in her jeans"





(In Hindi - UP : मैनपुरी में जींस में तमंचा लगाकर घूम रही एक मुस्लिम शिक्षिका को पुलिस ने दबोचा है।)

The same video is being shared with the false claim on Twitter.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the young woman arrested by Mainpuri Police is not a Muslim as being claimed on social media.

On running a relevant keyword search, we found news reports on the incident stating that a young woman - Karishma Singh Yadav was arrested in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh on April 13, 2022, after being caught with a country-made pistol.

Aaj Tak also reported on the incident stating that she is a resident of south Firozabad and after her arrest told the police that she was carrying a fire arm as her parents have died and she was alleged that her family members want to grab her land by killing her.

Mainpuri Police later denied on Twitter that the woman is a teacher by profession. "After investigation in the said case, it was found that the woman caught with the gun is not a teacher. From where the firearm was brought, for what purpose, in this regard, the investigation is being done by registering a case in the police station Kotwali," the tweet stated.

उक्त प्रकरण में जांच उपरांत ज्ञात हुआ कि तमंचा के साथ पकड़ी गई महिला शिक्षिका नही है। तमंचा कहां से लेकर आयी थी ,किस प्रयोजन के लिए लायी थी इस संबंध में थाना कोतवाली में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर जांच की जा रही है। — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) April 13, 2022

BOOM reached out to Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, whose office denied the claim that the woman is Muslim stating that she is a Hindu and her name is Karishma Yadav. "This is false, she is not a Muslim, she's a Yadav and the incident was from day-before yesterday when she was arrested for possessing a country made pistol. In the investigation she told the police that she was carrying it as she was afraid for her life and claimed that her relaties wanted to kill her for the property as it is on her name after her parents died," a PRO from the SP office told BOOM.

"We also found that she is not a teacher," the PRO added.