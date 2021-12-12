Scripted Video Showing Women Drinking Alcohol Shared With False Claim

A video showing two girls drinking alcohol in a public space and swearing at a man filming them is viral on social media with false captions criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his liquor policy in the state.



BOOM found that the viral video has been clipped from a longer scripted video and shared with false claims. Also read No, This Video Does Not Show A Samajwadi Party MLA Thrashing UP Cop The 2.19-minute-long video shows two girls drinking alcohol in a public space. When a third person tries to record them, they start abusing the man. Twitter user Renuka Jain shared the viral video with a caption reading 'Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal for making Delhi liquor capital'. BOOM has not included the video in this story due to its abusive content. The viral video has expletives, viewers discretion is advised.







The video is viral on Facebook with Hindi captions. A Hindi caption with a Facebook post sharing the video translates to 'Kejriwal government has opened bar in every nook and corner in Delhi and the results are coming'. (Hindi: दिल्ली में केजरीवाल सरकार ने जो दारु के ठेके हर गली मोहल्ले में खोल दिए हैं उसके रुझान आने चालू हो गए)







Another Facebook user shared the video with a long Hindi caption with a similar claim. Click here to view the post.





Fact Check BOOM found that the viral video has Instagram - Mr_thakur1612 written over it. Also, a disclaimer appears at the timestamp of 1:17 which reads 'The video is for entertainment and promotional purposes only. It falls under fair use law. We do not wish to make any commercial use. All the contents are intended to showcase the creativity of the artist involved and is strictly done for promotional purpose'.





BOOM checked the Instagram handle Mr_thakur1612 and found it belonged to one Sunny Thakur. The profile user calls himself an artist.

Taking cue from this, we did a Facebook search and found a longer version of the same video uploaded on the page Thakur Prank. In the longer video, Thakur appears towards the end (7:39 onwards) where he clarifies that the video is a scripted act, and was made for the purpose of 'knowledge'.