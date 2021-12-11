2017 Video Of Protesters Blocking Yogi Adityanath's Convoy Viral As Recent

A 2017 video showing protesters blocking the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow is being shared falsely claiming it is a recent incident and the news of the CM's convoy being attacked.

In the video, protesters armed with black flags can be seen blocking the convoy while raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is being shared in the run up to the upcoming state elections next year.

The 3.11 minutes video is being shared with the caption, "Open attack on UP CM Yogi today No Tv channel has shown it"





BOOM also received the same video on our WhatsApp tipline number (7700906111) enquring about it.

BOOM found that the viral video is from June 2017 when students from the Samajwadi Party student's wing were protesting and had tried to stop Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's convoy near Lucknow University.

Taking hints from the video and running a selected keyword search like "Yogi Adityanath convoy attacked", we found that the same video was uploaded in June 2017 by Lehren News. We can see the same sequence of events as in the viral video





We also found several news reports on the same incident. Eleven students, including two girls, who were taken into judicial custody for stopping Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy, and were denied bail reported The Indian Express on June 7, 2017.

The incident occurred on June 7, 2021, when the activists, most of them from the Samajwadi Party students wing, waved black flags to the UP CM upon the arrival of his cavalcade and had also shouted slogans against the BJP government reported The Indian Express. The report further added that out of these, eight students also face suspension by the Lucknow University, where the CM was headed to attend a function.





The Times Of India reported on June 27, 2017, that the students who had shown CM Yogi black flags were released after 20 days in jail.



We also found a video report by ABP News's 'Viral Sach' verifying the video and the incident in 2017.





