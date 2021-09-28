Old Video From Madhya Pradesh Shared With False Communal Spin

Claim

A disturbing video of a mob brutally beating up a man is doing rounds on social media with a claim that it shows how Modi supporters are killing a Muslim man. The caption with the video reads as, "Shining India AGAIN. EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT. Mob kills a Muslim man. Crushed to death by a big stone. RT and show the real face of MODI Bhakts."

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from Borlai village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and the incident had no communal angle. The incident is from February 5, 2020, when one farmer was beaten to death and five others were injured by a mob following rumours of a gang of child lifters being active in the area were spread by people who owed money to the victims. According to news reports, the victims who were farmers had paid money to three labour contractors based in Khirkiya village but the contractors did not supply the promised labour. The contractors returned a part of the amount and asked the farmers to come to the village to collect the outstanding amount. However, when the farmers arrived, they were attacked in a pre-planned manner. The farmer killed by the mob was identified as Ganesh Khasi, whereas the other five who were injured - Naresh Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Jagdish Pitamurtiram Sharma, Kailash and Ravi. BOOM debunked the same video in 2020 when it was viral and falsely shared as an incident from the Delhi riots.