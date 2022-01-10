Congress Campaign Tweet Uses Photo Of Pink Buses Launched By BJP

Official Twitter handles of Indian National Congress on Sunday shared a photo of pink bus services launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam, as part of their campaign promise.

The photo shows three women taking selfies in front of the pink buses that were launched in Assam as part of the Bhraman Sarathi scheme.

The official Twitter handles of Bihar Congress and Himachal Pradesh Congress Sevadal tweeted the photo with the caption in Hindi which translates to, "Now women will not be the victims of molestation. Congress government will bring free bus services for women. These are commitments not promises."

(Hindi Caption in Graphic Post: अब महिलाएं नहीं होंगी छेड़खानी का शिकार। महिलाओं के लिए फ्री बस सेवा लाएगी कांग्रेस सरकार।)





Click here to view an archive of the post.



Bihar Congress posted the image with a caption in Hindi which translates to, "Will bring free bus services for women. Will provide free, accessible and safe bus services to women. These are commitments, not promises."

(Original Text in Hindi: महिलाओं के लिए फ्री बस सेवा लाएंगे। महिलाओं को मुफ्त, सुलभ और सुरक्षित बस सेवा मुहैया करवाएंगे।। ये वादे नहीं प्रतिज्ञाएं हैं।). Additionally, we also noticed that the words 'Bhraman Sarathi' written in Assamese on one of the buses had been blurred.





Click here to view an archive of the post.



Also Read: 2021 News Report On Maharashtra Govt Announcing Restrictions Viral As Recent

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search to know details about the photo and found the image on an Outlook photo gallery article. The caption with the photo reads, "Women take selfies during the launch of pink city buses for women and senior citizens under the Bhraman Sarathi scheme, at Khanapara in Guwahati. | PTI Photo".

Screenshot From Outlook Photo Gallery

Taking a cue from this, we also searched on Press Trust of India's website and found the photograph with similar information. The caption with the photo reads, "Guwahati: Women take selfies during the launch of pink city buses for women and senior citizens under the Bhraman Sarathi scheme, at Khanapara in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. (PTI Photo)".

Source: PTI

According to The Economic Times report published on January 10, 2021, "Assam chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off 25 pink buses earmarked under 'Bhraman Sarathi' Scheme for women and senior citizens to travel within Guwahati city."



It further added, "These free and dedicated bus service for women and senior citizens will ply in five routes, which include Khanapara to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Forest Gate to Jalukbari via Chandmari, Basistha Mandir to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Khanapara to Jalukbari via NH/ISBT and Games Village/ Bhetapara to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar."

Also Read: Video Of Modi Chairing Cabinet Meeting Edited To Add Anti-Sikh Audio