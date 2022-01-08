2021 News Report On Maharashtra Govt Announcing Restrictions Viral As Recent

A video news report from April 2021 is being shared as the Maharashtra government implementing a lockdown due to the rise in cases in the state.

The news report, by Marathi channel Saam TV, is from April 5, 2021 when the state government had brought in restrictions at the peak of the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

In the video, the news anchor says that the state government has implemented strict restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and lists them down.

An archive of the post can be found here.

Fact Check

BOOM went through Saam TV's YouTube channel and found the news report. The video, titled "LOCKDOWN UPDATES | आजपासून राज्यात असे असतील निर्बंध, पाहा काय सुरु काय बंद?" (From today, these restrictions will be in place in the state, watch what will be open and what will be closed)





As of January 8, 2022, no lockdown has been announced in Maharashtra.

On January 7, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a lockdown will not be implemented in the state.

According to a report in The Hindu, the state government "clarified that it has no plans of bringing restrictions on inter-district travel, neither it plans to impose a lockdown."

"There is no plans of lockdown as of now. All we are talking about now is to tighten restrictions. But even that will happen only after the meeting and approval from the Chief Minister. We have only discussed about weekend lockdown and night curfew. But there is no decision of imposing it," Tope was reported as saying.

As of January 8, Maharashtra has reported 1,45,198 active cases, an increase of 26,649 cases since January 7. 13,68,24,159 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state as of the morning of January 8