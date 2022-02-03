Opinion Poll Graphic Predicting AAP To Win 25 Seats In UP Is Morphed

A viral graphic claiming to show an opinion poll predicting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the first time, is set to win 20-25 seats, is fake.



BOOM found the viral screenshot has been heavily edited by combining elements from three different news channels. The photo of the news anchor, the logo and the opinion poll graphic itself have been taken from three different channels. Moreover, an additional row mentioning AAP has been added to the original News24 graphic.



The assembly election is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases from February 10, 2022, till March 7, 2022, with the results to be declared on March 10, 2022.

Arvind Kejriwal led AAP is contesting the state assembly election for the first time.



The viral screenshot shows an opinion poll predicting 20 - 25 seats for AAP, while giving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 144 - 152 seats, and the Samajwadi Party - 188 to 196 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - 7 - 15 seats, and Congress - 14 - 22 seats.

The fake photo was tweeted by AAP leader Nitin Tyagi with the caption when translated reads, "In Uttar Pradesh @ArvindKejriwal policies and @SanjayAzadSln's hard work growing @AamAadmiParty's support base. The result will be better than this."





(In Hindi - उत्तर प्रदेश में @ArvindKejriwal की नीतियों और @SanjayAzadSln की मेहनत से बढ़ता हुआ @AamAadmiParty का जनाधार। नतीजा इस से बेहतर होगा।)

The same doctored graphic is also being shared with the false claim on Facebook.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral screenshot of the opinion poll has been heavily edited and is fake. The channel logo has been changed to another one, and the row predicting the number of seats the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to get has also been edited into the original graphic.

The screenshot has been combined with three different items - template of News24 channel, an anchor's photo from Manorama News, an edited logo of News 7 Tamil. Additionally, there is no Aam Aadmi Party seat projection numbers in the opinion poll reported by News 24 channel.

On searching with the relevant keywords, we found the original news graphic which was actually broadcasted by News 24 channel. Here, the headline of the news graphic and the seat numbers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) match, where as the anchor, channel logo and other party seat projections are do not match. There is no seat projection for AAP either.





Bizarrely , the photo of the anchor has also been edited into the screenshot. The photo of the anchor is from a 2016 broadcast on the Malayalam news channel Manorama News hosted by Anila Mangalassery.





A comparison of the viral screenshot and the original news 24 graphic shows that these elements have been edited.





We also did not find any opinion poll run by News 24, News 7 Tamil or Manorama News giving AAP 20 - 25 seats in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.



