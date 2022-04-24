Did Journalist Rana Ayyub Defend 'Minor Child Rapists'? A FactCheck
BOOM found that the viral screenshot of a tweet ascribing the fake statement to Ayyub was tweeted from a parody handle.
A fake quote defending child rapists has been falsely ascribed to journalist Rana Ayyub claiming that she had criticised the Indian government for 'bringing ordinance for death to child rapists'.
BOOM found that the viral statement is fake and a tweet with this quote was posted on the Twitter account @RepubIicTv, which has now been suspended.
The screenshot of the viral tweet from the handle @RepubIicTv has been shared by several social media users with captions slamming the journalist.
The quote, falsely attributed to Rana Ayyub, reads 'Minor child rapists are also human, do they have no human rights. This Hinduvta Government is bringing ordinance for death to child rapists just to hang muslims in larger numbers. Muslims aren't safe in India anymore. : Rana Ayyub'.
The screenshot has been widely shared on Facebook.
A caption with one of the Facebook posts sharing the screenshot of the tweet reads 'Highly condemnable...!! Is she confirming that large number of child R@p!$t$ are from Mu$l!m community..!! This is so bad of her.. What's wrong if govt is going to bring such a strict law against Chile rapist??'.
A graphic with the screenshot of the tweet has also been created. A logo of 'Post Card' can be seen on the graphic.
The screenshot has also been shared on Twitter.
Fact Check
BOOM checked the screenshot closely and found that the Twitter handle that has shared the tweet is named @RepubIicTv and doesn't have a blue tick suggesting it is not a verified handle. However, the Twitter handle of media outlet Republic TV is verified and is named @republic.
See a comparison below between the verified Twitter account of Republic TV and the parody handle @repubIicTv.
BOOM also looked up for the Twitter handle @RepubIcTv and found that it has been suspended.
Additionally, on June 10, 2019 Ayyub had tweeted the viral image terming it fabricated.
In her tweet, she wrote 'This fake photo-shopped tweet that shows me advocating child rapists in the name of Islam is being circulated yet again all over social media. From the likes of Ashok Pandit to the entire right wing eco system is sharing this tweet. How sick are you guys!'.
This fake photo-shopped tweet that shows me advocating child rapists in the name of Islam is being circulated yet again all over social media. From the likes of Ashok Pandit to the entire right wing eco system is sharing this tweet. How sick are you guys ! pic.twitter.com/Q9A6BbGnh8— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 10, 2019
Updated On: 2022-04-24T16:23:05+05:30
Claim : Rana Ayyubs quote on human rights for child rapists
Claimed By : Facebook Posts & Twitter Users
Fact Check : False
