Did Journalist Rana Ayyub Defend 'Minor Child Rapists'? A FactCheck

A fake quote defending child rapists has been falsely ascribed to journalist Rana Ayyub claiming that she had criticised the Indian government for 'bringing ordinance for death to child rapists'.



BOOM found that the viral statement is fake and a tweet with this quote was posted on the Twitter account @RepubIicTv, which has now been suspended.

Also Read: Did A Muslim Man In Kerala Feed Meat To An Elephant? A Fact Check



The screenshot of the viral tweet from the handle @RepubIicTv has been shared by several social media users with captions slamming the journalist.

The quote, falsely attributed to Rana Ayyub, reads 'Minor child rapists are also human, do they have no human rights. This Hinduvta Government is bringing ordinance for death to child rapists just to hang muslims in larger numbers. Muslims aren't safe in India anymore. : Rana Ayyub'.

The screenshot has been widely shared on Facebook.

A caption with one of the Facebook posts sharing the screenshot of the tweet reads 'Highly condemnable...!! Is she confirming that large number of child R@p!$t$ are from Mu$l!m community..!! This is so bad of her.. What's wrong if govt is going to bring such a strict law against Chile rapist??'.

See the post here.