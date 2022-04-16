FactChecking Claims On The GCC, OIC Actions On India's CAA & NRC

A long message with several claims, commonly purporting that the Muslim world is retaliating against India for passing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and implementing the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) is exaggerated and not supported by publicly available documents.

The claim states that this retaliation would be happening through several Islamic intergovernmental organisations. It mentions that the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) is meeting on these Indian developments, which BOOM found has not been mentioned in any GCC release.

On the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the claim states that Saudi Arabia, an influential voice in the Islamic world, would approach the organisation on these issues against India, and even start deporting Hindus working in these countries, which again, is unsupported; though the OIC is vocal in its opposition against the CAA, NRC and India's administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Turkey, the claims state that the country is trying

Further, the posts calls on for an economic boycott of Indian products, services, and cultural influences such as films.

However, BOOM found that these posts go all the way back to 2019.

The CAA was passed by Parliament and became an Act in December 2019. It expediates citizenship for Hindus, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Christians if they came to India fleeing religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. While the opponents of this law say that it is inherently discriminatory due to the deliberate exclusion of Muslims, the ruling dispensation say that the law is humane, and provides a pathway to citizenship to the persecuted with nowhere else to go.

The NRC is list of recorded citizens, and an NRC exercise was carried out in Assam from 1951. However, the influx of illegal immigrants made it contentious. In the final NRC published on August 31, 2019, nearly 1.9 million out of 31 million names as part of the exercise were left out

While CAA's rules are yet to be framed, the government has said that it still does not have plans for a pan-India NRC.

FactCheck

These claims are bloated and exaggerated.

1. The GCC is meeting on the CAA and NRC

This is false.

The GCC is an intergovernmental organisation that emcompasses six countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. It's highest decision making body, the Supreme Council, consists of the heads of state of these member states.

In the three meeting that the Supreme Council has had since the passing of the CAA - towards the end of the 2019, in early 2021 and in January 2021, no mention of the CAA or the NRC was made.

Rather, the communiques issued by the GCC Supreme Council reaffirmed its ties with India.

These communiques can be found here for the 40th Session, dated December 10, 2019, here for the 41st Session, taking place on January 7, 2021 and here for the 42nd Session, dated December 14, 2021.

2. OIC meeting convened on CAA and NRC threatened to deport Hindus

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second-largest intergovernmental body in the world after the United Nations, with 57 members, that is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and describes itself by saying, "The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world". This can be read here.

In its meeting, the OIC regularly brings up the issue of Indian rule over Jammu and Kashmir, and criticises the CAA, the NRC and, according to it, the issue of the growing mistreatment of Muslims in India.

However, none of them mentions that the members of the OIC would be resorting to deporting Hindus from their countries.

The latest press release of the 48th OIC conference of foreign ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan, on the treatment of Muslims in non-OIC countries, that took place on March 22-23 can be seen here.

The 47th session took place in Niamey, the Republic of Niger, in November 2020. It too did condemned these acts and spoke on Kashmir but it does not threaten to expel Hindus. It can be read here.

3. Turkey has taken to the United Nation Human Rights Council

Though countries like Malaysia and Turkey have voiced their concerns against the CAA individually, the UN did approach the Indian Supreme Court on the issue.

In March 2020, UN Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) Michelle Bachelet filed a petition to make the body a third party in the ongoing cases against the legislation. India did not take to this kindly, and said that no foreign body had any standing on the CAA, which was an issue internal to India.

The OIC has previously been a target of fake news when several claims stated that the OIC had expelled Pakistan over its stance against the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It can be read below.

