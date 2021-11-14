Morphed Photo Shared As Shah Rukh Khan Wearing 'Vote for MIM' T-Shirt

A morphed image of actor Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on social media with a claim that it shows he came out in support of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, now known as AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen).

The edited image shows Khan wearing a T-Shirt with 'Vote for MIM' written on it.



Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was taken into custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Following his arrest, Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected several times by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court; He was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. The NCB charged Aryan under laws "related to possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances". The incident took a political turn with the Nationalist Congress party accusing the NCB of irregularities. NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that people linked with the BJP were part of the operation.

The caption with the photo in Hindi translates to, "Shah Rukh Khan has no problem to campaign for Owaisi who spoke about killing 100 crore Hindus in 15 minutes. When 2-4 instances happened in the favour of Hindus, he started seeing this as intolerance in India. Wow Shah Rukh Khan wow! This is what your religious impartiality is about. Spread this photo of Shahrukh Khan, who is an anti-Hindu campaigner for Owaisi's party to let all Indians know what is the definition of his secularism. Jai Hind, Jai Bhavani."

(Original Text in Hindi: 15 मिनट में 100 करोड़ हिन्दुओ को मारने की बात करने वाले ओवेसी के लिए प्रचार करने में शाहरुख़ खान को कोई दिक्कत नही आई पर देश में 2-4 बात हिन्दुओ के पक्ष में क्या होने लगी इसे भारत देश में असहिष्ननुता दिखाई देने लगी हे वाह शाहरुख़ खान वाह क्या खूब धर्म निरपेक्षता की व्याख्या हे तेरी । ओवेसी की पार्टी का प्रचार करते घोर हिन्दू विरोधी शाहरुख़ खान की इस फोटो को आग की तरह फेलाकर इसकी पोल खोल दो ताकि सब भारतवासी जान जायें की इसके सेकुलरिज्म की डेफिनेसन क्या है । जय हिन्द जय भवानी।)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



The photo is Twitter with the same caption.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image of the photo and found the original photo on a Bollywood Hungama article with a headline "Shahrukh Khan meets Akshay Kumar on the sets of 'Blue'". In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a plain white T-Shirt .

The portal's watermark can be seen on the photo, including other photos of Shah Rukh Khan meeting actor Akshay Kumar. The comparison between the viral image and the original photo can be seen below.

Comparison

Taking a cue from this, we did a related keyword search and found another photo of Shah Rukh Khan on stock photo website Getty Images when he arrived to meet Akshay Kumar on the sets of film Blue on September 18, 2009 in Mumbai. Khan can be seen wearing a plain white T-Shirt.



Source: Getty Images

