Viral Photo Of Shah Rukh Khan Looking Anguished Is Morphed

A morphed photograph of actor Shah Rukh Khan is viral on social media with claims falsely linking it to the recent arrest of his son Aryan Khan and the Narcotics Control Bureau visiting his house in Mumbai thereafter.

The photograph, which shows Khan looking in distress, is doing the rounds with captions stating that the actor looked devastated after a team of the NCB raided his residence, Mannat, in suburban Bandra.

BOOM found that the photograph 2017 has been edited. Shah Rukh Khan was photographed after his driver unintentionally ran over a photographer's foot while arriving at Alia Bhatt's birthday bash.

According to reports, a team comprising of senior officials from the anti-drugs agency visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence on October 22, 2021 for seeking from him certain materials related to the ongoing probe into the Aryan Khan drugs case. Aryan Khan was picked up on October 3 in connection to a drugs raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a cruise off Mumbai's coast.

The caption with Shah Rukh Khan's photo reads, "Face of Shah Rukh Khan after NCB raids his house Mannat".





Click here to see an archive of the post.



The same photo is viral on social media platforms with a caption linking it to Khan's son's arrest.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the viral photograph and found the same photo on an India Today article published on March 16, 2017. The article reported about the presence of Shah Rukh Khan in actress Alia Bhatt's 24th birthday party.

We also found the same photo published on a report by The Quint on the same date. The Quint reported about the actor's driver unintentionally running over a photographer's foot while arriving at Alia Bhatt's home.

Further, upon closely observing the photograph we also found that the actor's image has been edited and the circles around his eyes have been made to appear darker in the viral photograph, rendering an anguished look to the actor.

The comparison between the viral photo and original image can be seen below.

Comparison

According to an Outlook news report published on March 16, 2017, "Shah Rukh immediately stepped out of his vehicle and asked his bodyguard to take the lensman to a nearby hospital. SRK then instructed his team to take the injured photographer to Nanavati hospital in his car and called up doctors at the hospital," stated the report crediting the statement to an eyewitness of the incident.

