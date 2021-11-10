Viral Photo Showing Nawab Malik As A Scrap Seller Is Morphed

A photo claiming to show Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik as a scrap seller, is morphed and fake. BOOM found that the image is digitally altered by adding Malik's face into it.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has been in the news following the arrest Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship in Mumbai in October this year. The minister has fired a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede the Mumbai Zonal Director for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cop who led the arrest and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Mohit Kamboj and former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Malik alleged that Aryan Khan was kidnapped and brought to the cruise ship which was raided by the NCB and that Kamboj was the mastermind of the plot and Wankhede was his accomplice. Kamboj in turn made allegations against Malik responding to which on October 29, 2021, in a press conference the minister said, "..I have a scrap business and I am proud to be a scrap dealer. My family is still in the scrap business. You can still go there today. There is nothing to hide."

The viral fake photo is being shared with a caption taking aim at Malik that he used to be a scrap dealer and his son-in-law was in jail in a separate drugs case.

"A few years ago, this man wearing broken slippers and torn clothes is the owner of thousands of crores now, his name is Nabaw Malik. His son-in-law has been jailed for eight months in drug dealing case and has recently been released on bail," the text when translated reads.

FACT-CHECK

The viral image is morphed with Malik's face digitally added to it. A reverse image search of the photo shows the original image is of another man.



The search results showed the original photo in an article by The Humans of India on a scarp seller in Mumbai.





The caption with the photo reads, "Ever since I came to Bombay 17 years ago, I have worked from pulling the handcart carrying all the recyclable waste to now after my brother helped me with the Bhangar shop. I have been Born and Brought up in Uttar Pradesh. I have a wife and two children one daughter and One son. My Father passed away and my Mother Stays back In Uttar Pradesh. I come in the morning for work at 9:30-10:00 am and whenever there is lunch time I leave my shop as it is without any guard of worry of robbery When asked about the reason he said "Sab upar wale ke Upar hai" meaning "I'll leave everything in the hands of god". I have lived most of my 32 years of age in Bombay. I earn Monthly around 10000-12000."



A side-by-side comparison of the original and viral fake photo can be seen below.



A watermark of Humans of India can be seen on both the images.

