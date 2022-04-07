No News Found

Video Of Saffron Shawls Waved In Front Of A Masjid Is Not From Rajasthan

BOOM found that the video shows a rally organised on March 27, 2022 in Kolar, Karnataka.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  7 April 2022 11:35 AM GMT
Video Of Saffron Shawls Waved In Front Of A Masjid Is Not From Rajasthan

A video showing a rally blaring music from loudspeakers and waving saffron shawls in front of a mosque in Kolar, Karnataka has been shared out of context and linked to the recent communal clashes in Karauli, Rajasthan.

BOOM found that the video shows a rally taken out on March 27, 2022 in Kolar, Karnataka.

According to a report by The Wire, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli on April 2, after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally organised to celebrate the Hindu new year. According to the police, around two dozen people, including the station house officer, were injured in the violence while 30 people were detained. The video is going viral in this context.

The video has been shared with a caption in English reads, "Where are the so-called champions of Human Rights when houses of Muslims are being burned in India #Karauli #Karauliviolence."

Watch the video here.


The video was also shared on Twitter with the same claim.

Watch the video here.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a keywords search using key frames of the video and found that the video shows a cycle rally organised on March 27 in Kolar, Karnataka.

Mohammed Irshad, a journalist tweeted the video on March 29, 2022 showing the same visual. In his first tweet, Irshad wrote, "Tejasvi Surya had organised a cycle rally from Bangalore to Kolar on March 21. When the rally reached the Hussaini Makan Masjid of Kolar the people who participated in the rally stopped and started doing this nuisance."

In his second tweet he clarified the incident happened on March 27.

The incident reported on online news portal on Varthabharti on March 29, and Al Jazeera Mubasher.


BOOM also found Masjid E Hussaini Makan of Kolar on GoogleMaps. We compared an image uploaded on Google Maps on May 2018 with the viral video. A comparison can be seen below.


Tejasvi Surya, MP of Bengaluru South and national president of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha on March 27, 2022 also tweeted that cyclist led by another Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentarian organised the rally to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Claim: Video shows Mob in front of a mosque in Karauli, Rajasthan
Claimed By: Facebook Posts & Dnow Media
Fact Check: Misleading
Karauli Violence Fake News Fact Check Viral Video Karnataka 
