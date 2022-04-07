Video Of Saffron Shawls Waved In Front Of A Masjid Is Not From Rajasthan

A video showing a rally blaring music from loudspeakers and waving saffron shawls in front of a mosque in Kolar, Karnataka has been shared out of context and linked to the recent communal clashes in Karauli, Rajasthan.



BOOM found that the video shows a rally taken out on March 27, 2022 in Kolar, Karnataka. According to a report by The Wire, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli on April 2, after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally organised to celebrate the Hindu new year. According to the police, around two dozen people, including the station house officer, were injured in the violence while 30 people were detained. The video is going viral in this context.

The video was also shared on Twitter with the same claim.

Also Read: BJP Delhi Spokesperson Shares Doctored Video Of Arvind Kejriwal Fact Check BOOM ran a keywords search using key frames of the video and found that the video shows a cycle rally organised on March 27 in Kolar, Karnataka. Mohammed Irshad, a journalist tweeted the video on March 29, 2022 showing the same visual. In his first tweet, Irshad wrote, "Tejasvi Surya had organised a cycle rally from Bangalore to Kolar on March 21. When the rally reached the Hussaini Makan Masjid of Kolar the people who participated in the rally stopped and started doing this nuisance." In his second tweet he clarified the incident happened on March 27.



Sanghparivar members Dancing in front of Shahbaz Shah Khalander Dargah at Kolar.

The incident reported on online news portal on Varthabharti on March 29, and Al Jazeera Mubasher.





BOOM also found Masjid E Hussaini Makan of Kolar on GoogleMaps. We compared an image uploaded on Google Maps on May 2018 with the viral video. A comparison can be seen below.





Tejasvi Surya, MP of Bengaluru South and national president of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha on March 27, 2022 also tweeted that cyclist led by another Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentarian organised the rally to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.



Cyclists from Kolar led by their energetic MP Shri @bjp_muniswamy joined the #Cycle2Freedom ride at Narsapura in large numbers.



