BJP Delhi Spokesperson Shares Doctored Video Of Arvind Kejriwal

Naveen Kumar Jindal, spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit, recently shared a video of an interview where Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is heard saying that he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well. The claim purported with the video is that Kejriwal can be seen openly admitting to being corrupt.

BOOM found this claim to be false; the video shared by Jindal has been doctored, and the audio has been edited. In the original interview, Kejriwal is actually heard saying that he does not take any corruption money, along with Mann, and AAP ministers and assembly members.

The video has been shared in the backdrop of Kejriwal and AAP's massive win in the Punjab elections last month, following which, he and his party has been subjected to numerous false and misleading claims.

In the viral clip shared by Jindal, Kejriwal is seen giving an interview to India TV's Saurav Sharma. During the course of the interview, Kejriwal is heard saying, "Earlier, the money (from corruption) used to reach the prime minister. The system was made in a way that if someone needs to facilitate something at the bottom, they were allowed to take money. So all the money - from different departments, from police, from tehsildar - all the collected money used to reach the top. Now our Bhagwant Mann also takes money, I also take money, minister also takes money, MLA also takes money. Now in Punjab there was meeting with tehsildars - they have said collect at the bottom, and take it to the top."



The video contained a text which read, "FINALLY...!!! KEJRIWAL SPOKE THE TRUTH." Jindal shared this video with the caption, "Finally his truth came out.." (Original Hindi caption: आखिरकार इनका सच बाहर आ ही गया..)





Click here to view an archive of the tweet.

We also found the same video being shared on Facebook as well.

Fact-Check

BOOM checked the video again, and ascertained that it was recent, owing to Kejriwal talking about Bhagwant Mann, who became the chief minister of Punjab last month.

Taking cue from this, we started looking for recent interviews given by Kejriwal to India TV, and came across the original video of the interview streamed on Aam Aadmi Party's official YouTube channel.

At the 4:36 mark of the video one can observe the segment that was shared by Jindal. Upon listening closely, we determined that Kejriwal is saying the opposite of what was claimed in the viral video. He says, "Now Bhagwant Mann does not take money, I don't take money, minister also doesn't take money, MLA also doesn't money. Now in Punjab there was meeting with tehsildars - they have said stop collecting at the bottom, and no need to take it to the top."

We have put the two videos below - the one shared by Jindal, and the original video streamed on AAP's YouTube channel - for a comparison.

This makes it clear that Jindal had shared a doctored video.