President Kovind's Daughter Moving To Ground Duties At Air India Is Not Recent
In 2017 news outlets reported Swati would be transferred to ground duties due to security reasons.
A message about Swati Kovind - the daughter of President Ram Nath Kovind, is viral over WhatsApp and social media stating how the Tatas have silently transferred her from the post of a flight attendant to the internal affairs division at Air India.
However, the message is misleading as news reports from 2017 reported about Swati being moved to a ground role due to security reasons. The move is much before the Tata Group retook control of Air India this year.
The message has been widely shared on WhatsApp and Facebook.
Click here to view one such post.
Also Read: Video Of Brawl Between Muslim Family In Mirzapur Viral With Communal Claim
Fact Check
BOOM performed a keyword search using 'Swati Kovind' and 'Air India' and found several news reports published in 2017. The news reports stated she was assigned ground duties because of security reasons. Ram Nath Kovind took oath as India's 14th President on July 25, 2017.
A Hindustan Times report published on November 12, 2017 stated, "Swati, who doesn't use a surname, was a cabin crew on Air India's long-haul Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 flights, but for nearly a month now she has been deputed with Air India's integration department at the airline's headquarters here, the official said. The department oversees human resource integration of erstwhile Indian Airlines and Air India since their merger in 2007."
The article further quoted an airline source who said, "...as a President's daughter I don't think she can fly as a crew with security personnel around. It is not possible to block so many passenger seats".
Other news outlets such as NDTV, ABP News also published the news reports on the same at that time.
It was not immediately clear in what capacity Swati currently works at Air India. A spokesperson for the airline declined to comment, when BOOM reached out.
Swati's move internally at Air India is also not connected to the sale of the airline to the Tata Group, which took place in October 2021. The group took over management and control of the airline, in late January this year.
Also Read: Video Of Saffron Shawls Waved In Front Of A Masjid Is Not From Rajasthan
Claim : Tata authorities have recently transferred President Ram Nath Kovinds daughter Swati Kovind to Air Indias internal affairs division from the post of flight attendant due to the security reasons.
Claimed By : Social Media Users
Fact Check : Misleading
If you value our work, we have an ask: Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape. BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here. 📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Next Story