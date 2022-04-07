Video Of Brawl Between Muslim Family In Mirzapur Viral With Communal Claim

A disturbing video showing a group of men and women in a violent confrontation, is being shared with a false communal claim that the clip shows a Muslim man attacked his Hindu neighbours for being stopped from throwing garbage.

BOOM found that there is no communal angle to the incident. Both the assailant and the victims are Muslims.

Zee Hindustan journalist Tushar Srivastava tweeted the video with a Hindi caption which translates to, "Under the Katra police station area of ​​Mirzapur, Abdul made a deadly attack on the women of a Hindu family for being asked to stop from throwing garbage. Now why Abdul should not be called a terrorist, this is called as terror."

(Original Text in Hindi: मिर्जापुर के कटरा थाना क्षेत्र में अब्दुल ने कचरा फेंकने को मना करने पर हिंदू परिवार की महिलाओं के ऊपर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया वीडियो में साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है कि किस निर्दयता से अब्दुल महिलाओं की जान लेने पर आमादा है अब क्यों न अब्दुल को आतंकी कहा जाए इसी को तो आतंक कहते है)





Several Twitter user shared the video with similar captions.





The video has been widely shared on Facebook as well.





Fact Check

BOOM took a screenshot from the video and did a reverse image search on it using relevant keywords. It led us to the same video which was uploaded on a Facebook page named 'Mirzapur Official' on January 17, 2022.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Mirzapur: A man brutally beat up women with iron bars due to a minor dispute over throwing garbage. The young man who was making the video was also attacked with a bar. (A case) Registered against the accused, the incident is from Kunjalgir Bagh, Imambara locality of Katra Kotwali."



The description with the video did not mention any communal angle to the incident. We found the same video on Mirzapur Official's Twitter handle and YouTube channel.

We then reached out to the founder of Mirzapur Official Vishal Yoman about the incident. "This incident happened on January 16, 2022 in Kunjalgir Bagh, Imambara locality of Katra Kotwali. We uploaded the video on January 17."

"This chaos happened over a garbage throwing incident. Here both the parties belong from the same community. Probably, name of one of the accused in this incident is Salman," Vishal informed BOOM.

Vishal also shared Mirzapur SP Sanjay Verma's byte with us about the incident. The SP can be heard refuting the communal angle to the incident.

SP City Sanjay Verma clearly clarified that both the parties are Muslims and belong to the same family in this case.

We then contacted Katra Kotwali Police Station who also mentioned the same details and informed that the incident happened in January this year. A report was also published on Jagran on January 17, 2022 about the incident.

Mirzapur police also shared the same video byte on their official Twitter handle on April 6, 2022.

