Photo Of Anti-CAA Protest Viral As Killings In Jammu And Kashmir

A set of two images of protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) wearing shrouds and lying down are being misleadingly linked to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.



The images are viral in the backdrop of gunmen shooting dead nine people in several targeted attacks on civilians across Kashmir recently. On October 16, suspected terrorists shot dead two people in Pulwama bringing the death toll of civilians to nine; the Indian Army retrieved bodies of two deceased soldiers after an encounter with terrorists in the forested area of Poonch-Rajouri. The photos have been shared on Twitter with a caption, "That making me heart breaking to see innocent muslims be killed from terrorist people, #SAVE_KASHMIR"

The tweet is archived here.

Photos from Anti CAA Protest in Aurangabad

BOOM found that the images are part of a protest that happened in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on February 24, 2020 against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The same was reported in multiple local dailies. A local news portal reported, that the protests were observed in Aurangabad in support of the sit-in demonstrations at Shaheen Bagh. Protesters raised slogans and men wore shrouds as a mark of protest.

The images were earlier shared by multiple Twitter and Facebook users that corroborated the unique protests where men wore shrouds and lied on their backs to show dissent against the new citizenship law.

A video was uploaded to YouTube on February 24, 2020 where the same protesters can be seen.

BOOM previously debunked the same set of images on March 2020 when these were viral as bodies of people killed in Delhi riots.