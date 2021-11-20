UP Elections: Communal Song By BJP Supporter Peddled As Created By Muslims

A small section from the video of a pro-Hindutva song on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections which targetted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and stoked communal fears is being shared falsely claiming that it was composed by Muslims. The lyrics of the song in the video state that if the SP form the government then the Muslim community would take over the state and the construction of the Ram Temple would halt.

BOOM spoke to Sandeep Acharya who confirmed that he is the singer in viral video and added that he is a Hindutva and Bharatiya Janata Party supporter and denied the claim that it was sung by a Muslim or a Samajwadi Party supporter.

The 29 second viral clip has disturbing lyrics and is filled with communally charged dog whistles and claims that if the Samajwadi Party form the government in the state then the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya would be stopped. The song has a lone that say green flags will be raised and saffron flags put down if SP wins.



The video is being shared with a false caption claiming it was created by Muslims. The caption when translated reads, "This song composed by the Muslim community is enough to open the eyes of Hindus. From this we can see what is the thinking of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Still some fools are dreaming of forming a SP government in UP in the name of Hindu caste."

(In Hindi - मुस्लिम समुदाय द्वारा बनाया गया ये गाना हिन्दुओ की ऑख खोलने के लिए पर्याप्त है। इससे हम देख सकते है कि उत्तर प्रदेश में समाजवादी पार्टी की क्या सोच है। फिर भी कुछ मूर्ख हिन्दू जाति के नाम पर यूपी में सपा की सरकार बनने का सपना देख रहे हैं ।)









Also Read: Cropped Video From Rashid Alvi's Jai Shri Ram Speech Shared By BJP Leaders

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the communal song targetting Muslims and the Samajwadi Party was sung by Sandeep Acharya, who confirmed to us that he identifies as ideologically far right and a BJP supporter.

On viewing the viral clip, the name - Sandeep Acharya can be seen on it at the corner with his phone number.

Shot from viral video

On running a keyword search for Sandeep Acharya, we found the full version of the song uploaded on September 30, 2021, on YouTube and crediting him as the singer.







The same lyrics as in the viral can be heard from the 40 seconds timestamp in the original video below.

BOOM called the number mentioned on the viral video and spoke to Sandeep Acharaya who confirmed that he has sung the song viral video and denied that he was a Samajwadi Party supporter.

"I have composed the song, it has not been sung by any Samajwadi party supporter. Can an SP supporter even sing such a song? It is a 4 - 5 minutes song, and a section of it has been chopped and made viral by anti-social elements, which is why people are not understanding the context of the song."

Achraya futher added, "..I am from Hindutvadi ideology and the song is based on it and I believe the party (SP) shot Ram bhakts during the Ram mandir agitation in the 90s and if they come to power today they can obstruct the construction of the Ram mandir. No Muslim person has created it (song) and I am a BJP supporter."

On viewing Acharya's Facebook account, one can find several pro-BJP and pro-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posts and songs and even a post on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.











