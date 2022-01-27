Photo From 2019 Anti CAA Protest Shared As UP Police Crackdown On Students

A photo from 2019 of police personnel beating up Anti CAA protesters being shared linking it to the recent Uttar Pradesh (UP) police brutality on a group of students protesting against the Railway Recruitment Boards' Non-Technical Popular Categories exam of 2021.

According to media reports, several students held a protest in Prayagraj claiming the recruitment process was unfair, allowing candidates with higher qualifications to compete for jobs meant for those with relatively lower qualifications. Following the protest videos and images of policemen forcefully entering rooms of students and beating them up started circulating on social media. The incident has resulted in the suspension of three policemen in UP a day after the crackdown on students who allegedly tried to stop a train in Prayagraj on January 25, 2021, reported the Indian Express.

The Hindi caption with the photo translates to, "Say thank you to Yogi and Modi for the students who could return back to their home alive."

(Hindi: योगी मोदी को धन्यवाद कहना.. पढ़ने गए बच्चे ज़िंदा घर लौट सके)





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search to know details about the picture and found it on a The Telegraph article published on December 20, 2019. The caption with the photo reads as, "Police personnel baton charge at protesters during their rally against the NRC and the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent, in Lucknow, on December 19, 2019."

The image credit has been given to the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). We also found the photo on the PTI's website mentioning the same information.

The Telegraph had then reported that, six people had died in the protestes in UP.

