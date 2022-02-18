Sikhs For Justice Says Letter Supporting AAP In Punjab Is Fake

Separatist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has distanced itself and called a letter that extended support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, as 'fake'.

The letter written in Gurmukhi script bears the logo of the SFJ and claims that the pro-Khalistan organisation supports Bhagwant Mann — the chief ministerial candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. It was not immediately clear who was behind the letter.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, member and leader of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice issued a video statement saying the letter was fake and that the SFJ does not believe in the Constitution of India or any political party of the country.

The letter has gone viral after former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in a video accused Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of supporting Khalistani separatists in Punjab.

Punjab goes to polls on February 20, 2022 with results set to be declared on March 10.

The letter is being shared on Twitter and Facebook claiming Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice has declared support for AAP.

A tweet with the letter was shared on Twitter claiming Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice has declared support for AAP.

A now deleted tweet with the letter was quote tweeted by several Congress leaders including Saral Patel, national convenor of the party. View an archive of the deleted tweet here

Khalistani Separatist Organisation Sikh For Justice has extended support to Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Elections.



This claim was shared by Congress leaders including Saral Patel, national convenor of the party.





The letter was also shared claiming Khalistan group "Sikhs for Justice" declares support for Aam Aadmi Party.



The claim referenced what Kumar Vishwas has been saying about Arvind Kejriwal.

The letter is also viral on Facebook with the same claim.



Sikhs For Justice issued a statement saying the letter is false and the chief of the outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in a video statement accused Aam Aadmi Party of making a fake letter viral.

"The letter from Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann in the name of Sikhs for Justice is false," said Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, General Consul General, SFJ. Kejriwal will have to pay compensation for the false letter sent by Bhagwant Mann," a statement uploaded by SFJ on their Instagram account in Gurumukhi reads.









The account also uploaded a video of Pannu calling the video fake, adding that the organistion does not support any political party. In the video, Pannu speaking in Punjabi says, "There is a letter being circulated that claims SFJ supports Aam Aadmi Party for the elections. This letter is fake and is a lie. The fake letter is being circulated by Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal and AAP itself. The Aam Aadmi Party is spread lies. SFJ's only goal is separating Punjab from India and for that, we will get in a Khalistan referendum voting soon."











