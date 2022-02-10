Video Of Pakistan Customs Destroying Phones Revived As Afghanistan

Claim

A video showing customs officials in Pakistan destroying confiscated cell phones is being shared online with a false claim that Afghanistan has banned mobile phones. The Facebook post has been captioned as, “Taliban terrorists banned Mobile phones in Afghanistan.”

Fact

BOOM watched the video closely and noticed that the uniforms of the officials show the flag of the Islamic Republic Pakistan and also have insignia of country's customs department. We found a video upload on YouTube on December 31, 2021 was titled as "Pakistan Customs Destruction Ceremony. Customs Enforcement & Compliance". Several news outlets reported The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Karachi, organised a ceremony on December 29, 2021 for the destruction of smuggled and contraband goods, including narcotics, liquor, gutka, medicines and betel nuts, worth millions of rupees. BOOM first debunked the video in January this year.