No News Found

Video Of From Sri Lanka Peddled As Muslim Women Harassed In India

BOOM found that the video has been on the internet since 2019 and shows a incident of ragging that took place in Sri Lanka.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  11 Feb 2022 9:27 AM GMT
Video Of From Sri Lanka Peddled As Muslim Women Harassed In India

An old video showing a group of young men throwing buckets of water on a group of Muslim women wearing burqas, is being circulated on social media platforms with a false claim that it shows an incident that happened in India.

The video has been revived in the backdrop of the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.

BOOM found that the claim is false. The video actually shows an old incident that happened in a Sri Lankan university and has no connection with India.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Das Modi Ji, the country has become the India that you had imagined. I heard that politics is dirty but today entire India is watching the country is getting ruined due to the temptation of power!!".

(Original Caption in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र दामोदर दास मोदी जी आपने जिस भारत की कल्पना की थी अब ओ भारत बन चुका है राजनीति गंदी होती है ये सुना था पर सत्ता मोह में देश बर्बाद होते आज पूरा भारत देख रहा है !!)


Click here to see the post.


Click here to see an archive of the post.

Also Read: Karnataka Hijab Row: No, This Is Not A Photo Of Student Muskan Khan

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into keyframes and did a reverse image search and found the same video on a Facebook post uploaded on February 23, 2019. The Tamil caption with the video said it was a ragging incident from Eastern University in Sri Lanka. The video was uploaded by an user named Mohamed Sarjoon.


BOOM also found the video on a YouTube channel named Now News stating that the incident was from Sri Lanka.

Lanka Sun News, a Facebook page, uploaded a video on February 24, 2019 stating that the video is that of a incident of ragging from Eastern University.

BOOM debunked the same video earlier when it had gone viral with another false and communal claim.

Also Read: Another Image Of JDS' Najma Nazeer Viral As Burqa-Clad Protestor Muskan

Claim :   Video shows burqa-clad women are being harassed in India.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Viral Video Burqa Hijab Muslim India Old Video Sri Lanka 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×