Video Of From Sri Lanka Peddled As Muslim Women Harassed In India

An old video showing a group of young men throwing buckets of water on a group of Muslim women wearing burqas, is being circulated on social media platforms with a false claim that it shows an incident that happened in India.

The video has been revived in the backdrop of the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.

BOOM found that the claim is false. The video actually shows an old incident that happened in a Sri Lankan university and has no connection with India.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Das Modi Ji, the country has become the India that you had imagined. I heard that politics is dirty but today entire India is watching the country is getting ruined due to the temptation of power!!".

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into keyframes and did a reverse image search and found the same video on a Facebook post uploaded on February 23, 2019. The Tamil caption with the video said it was a ragging incident from Eastern University in Sri Lanka. The video was uploaded by an user named Mohamed Sarjoon.





BOOM also found the video on a YouTube channel named Now News stating that the incident was from Sri Lanka.

Lanka Sun News, a Facebook page, uploaded a video on February 24, 2019 stating that the video is that of a incident of ragging from Eastern University.

BOOM debunked the same video earlier when it had gone viral with another false and communal claim.

