Edited Video Claims Anti-Modi Slogans Raised During PM's Varanasi Visit

A doctored video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is viral on social media with false captions claiming that public had raised anti-Modi slogans during the former's recent Varanasi visit.

BOOM found that the original video has been overlaid with anti-Modi slogans from an old protest rally and is being shared with false claims.

Also Read: Viral Image Does Not Show Muslims Converting To Hinduism In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected key development works in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on December 14, 2021 and said it was government's endeavor to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city.



The prime minister also tweeted photos from his Varanasi visit accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Modi had visited Varanasi on December 13 to inaugurate the Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The viral video is from the same visit.

The 26-second-long viral clip shows Modi walking on a street along with Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, police personnel can be seen trying to control a huge crowd that has turned up along the street. One can hear anti-Modi slogans in the background.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, Youth Congress National Secretary Hemant Ogale, All India Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Riju Dutta along with several other social media users posted the doctored video with false claims.

The viral video can be seen below.

Also Read: No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Say Woman Give Birth Every Week In UP

The video has also been shared on Facebook with a Hindi caption translating to "Brother who are these people mentioning Modi as a thief in front of him".

(Original Caption in Hindi: भाई ये लोग कौन है जो मोदी के सामने चोर कहे रहे है)





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search on social media platforms related to PM Narendra Modi's midnight inspection in Varanasi and found the original video on BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's tweet from December 14, 2021.

Poonawalla wrote, "Yesterday past midnight, PM Narendra Modi ji inspected various development works in Varanasi. This is as per his practice of working with a focus to cause minimum inconvenience to public. Even at such a late hour, people's affection for their PM was in full display."

Yesterday past midnight, PM @narendramodi ji inspected various development works in Varanasi.



This is as per his practice of working with a focus to cause minimum inconvenience to public.



Even at such a late hour, people's affection for their PM was in full display.



1/n pic.twitter.com/JPo7Jhdxtw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 14, 2021

Journalist Rohan Dua tweeted the same video on December 14, 2021 where no such anti-Modi sloganeering can be heard.

BOOM also contacted Dashashwamedh Ghat police station regarding the viral video. Inspector Ashish Mishra confirmed to us that the viral video was edited. Mishra told BOOM that he was on duty when Prime Minister had arrived in Varanasi and no such incident had taken place.

Audio of Anti-Modi Sloganeering

We listened to the audio with the viral video closely and heard slogans like 'Modi haaye haaye, 'Modiji Chor Hain'. Taking cue, BOOM ran a keyword search in Hindi and found a protest video uploaded on a Facebook Page named Maharashtranama on October 7, 2019.

The video shows Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited union members protesting against Narendra Modi-led central government's decision to privatize BPCL.

The same video was uploaded on a YouTube channel Don Ki Jung News on October 9, 2019. A similar pattern of sloganeering can be heard in a time stamp between 00:48 and 1:02 minute in the video.

The comparison can be watched below.

According to a report published in The Hindu on October 4, 2019, trade unions had planned to launch a protest against the central government's decision to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation. The protest video uploaded on YouTube and Facebook is from one such protests.

BOOM was unable to find out where the video of BPCL union members' protest was actually from but we could confirm that the audio from the same video has been overlaid on a video clip on the prime minister's Varanasi trip and shared with false claims.

Also Read: Old ABP News Poll Predicting 185 Seats To BSP In UP Peddled As Recent

