No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Say Woman Give Birth Every Week In UP

Claim

"Every week 1 child, woman produces 52 children in a year, Pappu if your government is formed, everyone will be sterilizesd as the population will have to be controlled." (In Hindi - हर सप्ताह मे 1 बच्चा साल मे 52 बच्चे पैदा करती है महिला पप्पू पपसा आपकी सरकार बनी तो सबके नसबंदी करेंगे जनसँख्या को नियंत्रित करना होगा)

Fact

An edited video has resurfaced on social media claiming to show Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Women from Uttar Pradesh give birth to 52 children per year". BOOM found the clipped video has been taken from a 2011 rally of Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh. In the original video, Gandhi was alleging corruption in a scheme for pregnant women. Gandhi had alleged corruption in the implementation of Janani Suraksha Yojna in Uttar Pradesh, which comes under the National Rural Health Mission. Under this mission, pregnant women get an incentive of Rs 1400 to promote institutional delivery among poor pregnant women. BOOM had earlier fact-checked the same edited video when it was being shared in April 2019.