BJP Ministers, Govt Handles Share Design Of Beijing Airport As That Of Noida

Several Bharatiya Janata Party members, including sitting Union Ministers, along with some government handles, shared a video to promote an upcoming airport at Noida, in Uttar Pradesh. The video contained an image of an airport, used to show the possible look of the airport once its complete.

BOOM found this to be misleading; the image shared in the video is actually a rendition of Beijing Airport's latest terminal by architect Zaha Hadid.

The handles shared the video showing a montage of cutaways of various scenes from airports, along with testimonials from Noida residents praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their work. The image appears at the 2 second mark.

The video with the misleading image was shared by government handle MyGovHindi with the following caption:

"एशिया के सबसे बड़े एयरपोर्ट के रूप में नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट अपने साथ 35000 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश भी लाने जा रहा है। इससे एक लाख से अधिक लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध होगा और क्षेत्र में विकास की गति भी तेज होगी।"

(English translation: As Asia's largest airport, Noida International Airport is also going to bring with it an investment of Rs 35000 crores. This will provide employment to more than one lakh people and will also accelerate the pace of development in the region.)





We did a search with keywords from the viral Hindi caption, and found several other verified and unverified accounts sharing the same video with the viral caption.



This includes Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Prahlad Singh Patel and Arun Ram Meghwal, BJP Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Pankaj Singh, and BJP member Sunil Yadav.







You can find archived versions of the tweets here, here, here, here, here and here.

The video was shared following the sudden announcement of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation yesterday.



Several Twitter users started pointing out that the image is actually a representation of one of the new terminals of Beijing Airport.

Fact Check

BOOM took a screenshot of the image used in the video, and did a reverse image search on Google. Several results came up, linking to a rendition of Beijing Airport by architect Zaha Hadid.

Architecture and design magazine Dezeen shared the image on its website with the caption, "Zaha Hadid unveils designs for "world's largest airport passenger terminal" in Beijing."





We also searched for images of the Beijing Airport online, and found a GettyImages photo that showed the completed version of the terminal - it was an exact match to the design seen in the viral image.