A video showing a group of people help a woman, who got stuck in an open drain at Rohini, Delhi, is being shared with the false claim that the incident took place at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM spoke to shopkeeper, who witnessed the incident and confirmed that the video is from Begumpur Barwala road at Rohini (Delhi). We also geo-located the video using Google Maps.



The 30-second video shows a woman stuck knee-deep in an open drain as three men seen in the frame try to help her get out of the drain.



The viral video is being shared claiming it is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and criticising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for poor civic infrastructure.

The caption when translated claims, "This is not a river nor Allahabad. This is the road of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh"

(In Hindi - "ये कोई नदी नहीं है और इलाहाबाद भी नही है उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज जिला की सड़क है")





The same video is being widely shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video of the woman being rescued from an open drain is from Begumpur in Rohini district, Delhi, and not from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The same video was previously viral on social media stating that the incident is from Delhi. Using that as a hint, we checked the shop board names visible in the viral video on Google Maps. We found that the location of these shops was on Begumpur Barwala road in Rohini, Delhi and the photos from the location available on Google Maps matched with the viral video.

In the video, a signboard reading 'Fashion World' is visible. We were able to find an image with the same signboard on Google Maps.







Shopkeepers on Begumpur Barwala road confirm viral video from Delhi

BOOM also spoke to two shopkeepers from the same road who confirmed that they witnessed the incident when it occurred.

"This happened in front of our shop (Jyoti Stores), where this woman had fallen inside the ditch which was completely drenched with muck. This happened around 15 days ago. The condition of this road has been bad since two years and has just got a bit better now," said Vipin from Jyoti Stores - a shop located opposite Fashion World.

"There was lot of debris lying on this road and after it rained and the wet mud got collected in the open drain filling it up, which must be why the woman did not see it while walking and got trapped in it," he added.









(With inputs from Sujith A)