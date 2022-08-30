A video clip showing Arabs excitedly jumping in a stadium during a club-level football match in Kuwait in 2020, has been spliced with visuals from the recent India-Pakistan cricket match, to falsely claim the Sheikhs of Dubai celebrated India's victory.



The doctored video is being shared on Twitter and Facebook falsely claiming that 'the Sheikhs of Dubai' jumped with joy when Hardik Pandya scored the winning runs against Pakistan in the final over.



BOOM found that the clip showing the celebration is from a football match in Kuwait in September 2020 and is not related to the cricket recent match between the two sub-continent nations.



India won in a close finish against arch-rival Pakistan in a cricket match as part of the Asia Cup 2022 that took place August 28, 2022. Hardik Pandya hit a boundary to secure India's win.

The doctored video with the claim can be seen below. The caption states, "The Sheikhs of Dubai jump with joy on the winning shot by Hardik Pandya. This must be a sad visual for a few Indians and a lot of Pakistanis."

The Sheikhs of Dubai jump with joy on the winning shot by Hardik Pandya. This may be a sad visual for few Indians and lot of Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/8L4bP2Deo2 — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) August 29, 2022





Forget Indians , Dubai's Sheikhs are also happy with Indian Victory against Pakistan 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/60EqyOdTmv — #Bharat-Ek VishwaGuru🇮🇳 (@EkVishwa) August 29, 2022

FactCheck

BOOM broke down the video into key-frames and ran a number of reverse image searches to find this this video of showing the men in traditional Arab apparel is from September 2020.

BOOM was able to locate these videos posted both both on Twitter and Instagram by one Khalf Al-Anazi. The caption provided in the original video shows Aziz Ashour, who is described as the president of the football club Al-Arabi, celebrating when his team won the Amir Cup, a football tournament played in Kuwait.

However, BOOM could not independently verify the indentity of the man in the video.



Al-Arabi defeated the football club, incidentally also named Kuwait. More on Al-Arabi can be read here.

The Amir Cup finals for the 2019 - 2020 seasons took place on September 21, 2020, in Kuwait. Local media reports that it was attended by several Kuwaiti ministers and the Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This original video as shared below is from September 22, 2020, a day later.

The original visuals can be viewed below.





فتحت التلفون في الدقيقة الاخيرة ووجهت الكاميرا على عزيز عاشور رئيس النادي العربي كنت حاس ان هذا الرجل راح يفرح لانه يستحق الفرحة

تعب وزرع وحصد ولاقصور باخوانه اعضاء مجلس الادارة

مبروك للعربي وهاردلك للكويت pic.twitter.com/mMuaH36TWx — خلف العنزي (@Khalafm) September 21, 2020









(With inputs from Sujith A)

