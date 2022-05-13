Video Of A Muslim Woman Assaulted By Her Family In Russia Peddled With False Claims

A video of a Muslim woman in Russia being assaulted by her family members for trying to elope with her boyfriend is being shared on social media with the false claim that a Muslim woman in the United States was beaten up for dating a non-Muslim man.

BOOM found that the viral video is from July 2021 in Krasnodar, Russia when a Muslim woman was assaulted by her family members for trying to elope with her boyfriend. A close friend of the girl seen in the viral video confirmed to BOOM that the man she was trying to elope with was also a Muslim and that the video is from Russia which she had uploaded on her Instagram page.

The video is being shared with the caption, "In US, Muslim girl gets beaten by brother for wanting to date non-Muslim guy"





The same video is also being shared widely on Facebook with the false claim.





BOOM found that the woman in the viral video - her family, and her boyfriend are all Muslims. The woman was assaulted in Krasnodar, Russia in July 2021 after she had tried to elope with her boyfriend, whose family and hers were not on good terms.

We broke the video into keyframes and ran them through the Russian search engine Yandex which search results showed the viral video carried by some Russian websites.

According to Life.ru, the woman seen in the viral video was assaulted by her relatives in Krasnodar, Russia after she had tried to elope with her boyfriend. The report further stated that she had fallen in love with a boy from Ukraine and was planning to run away to get married, before getting caught.





The article had a screenshot from an Instagram account Model Plus size Angelina (@insta.diva.shop) regarding the incident, where the account holder states that the girl seen in the viral video is like her sister and close friend.





We then contacted the Instagram handle mentioned in the bio of this handle - (@insta.diva.shopping), where Angelina told BOOM that she is a close friend of the victim and confirmed that the woman in the video and also her boyfriend belong to the same religion - Muslims and are ethnically Crimean gypsies.



"They all are Muslims and the video is from Russia and not United States as being claimed. He (boyfriend) was from Ukraine and she is from Krasnodar, Russia. The girl, her family and her boyfriend are all Muslim gypsies. After she eloped her father filed a police complaint and the police found her and handed her to the relatives and the brother beat her for wanting to run away with a boy whose family is their enemy," said Angelina.

She further added, "He (boyfriend) was in Ukraine, but now he's in Germany and she is now in Saratov, Russia."



