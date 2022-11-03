A parody video consisting of old segments from Joe Rogan's podcast of Elon Musk and Vijaya Gadde, former head of legal, policy and trust at Twitter, is being shared with the false claim that it shows live footage of the new Twitter CEO firing Gadde on air.

Musk recently completed the $44 billion acquisition deal to take over Twitter ownership and one of his first orders of business was firing four senior executives at the company, including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, along with Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at Twitter.

Indian-American counsel Gadde, was reported to be the backbone of Twitter's key decisions to suspend Donald Trump's account following violence at the Capitol in the United States and ban political ads, and had come under fire from Musk, who had responded to a tweet by a prominent podcast host, who described Gadde as "the top censorship advocate at Twitter".

The 19 seconds video which has shots of Musk, Gadde and Rogan visibility incoherent being shared with the caption, "FOOTAGE: Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of censorship Vijaya Gadde ON Air!"





The same video is being widely shared on Facebook with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

The viral video has @damonimani written at the top right corner, and on checking for this handle on Twitter we found that the original video was uploaded by the same user on Rumble. The visuals and audio match the viral video. Additionally, the user also stated that the video is a parody.

Parody! This video is available on Rumble here:https://t.co/EXouwuz7wH — Damon Imani🔅 (@damonimani) October 28, 2022

@damonimani published the same video on October 28, 2022 on Rumble







Additionally, taking a hint from the visuals in the viral video, we were able to trace that the Musk and Gadde sections are taken from separate videos which have been culled from different episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast from 2018 and 2019.

The visuals of Musk and his expressions have been taken from this - Joe Rogan Experience 1169. Similar frames as in the viral video can be seen in the viral video.

The same can be seen in this 2019 podcast episode of Joe Rogan which is titled, "Joe Rogan Experience #1258 – Jack Dorsey, Vijaya Gadde & Tim Pool." The same frames of Pool and Gadde can be seen in this.





Additionally, we did not find a Joe Rogan episode that had hosted Gadde and Musk together on the same panel discussion.