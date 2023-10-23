A video purporting to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally asking people to "Vote for Congress" for the welfare of their children is edited. BOOM found that the video has been made by splicing together to separate clips to make the false claim.



Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held from November 7, 2023 with the counting of votes set to take place on December 3. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the main contenders in most of these states.



In the eight seconds video, Modi can be seen heard saying, "If you want the welfare of your sons and daughters, then vote for Congress." The video is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Modi ji's appeal to the public" (In Hindi - मोदी जी का जनता से अपील)





The same video was previously posted on Instagram with the misleading claim.







BOOM found that the viral video has been doctored by splicing two separate portion of Modi's speech together. The video contains a noticeable jump cut which shows it has been edited.

In the original video from June 2023, Narendra Modi had actually asked people to vote for BJP.

After hearing the speech in viral video and taking hint from it, we ran a keyword search with, "agar aapko apne parivar ke baccho ka bhala karna hai modi" and found that the original video is from June 2023 which has been doctored.











In this video uploaded from a public meeting of Modi at the "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" program in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on June 27, 2023 we can hear the same speech as in the viral video except that he first asks people to vote for BJP, and the says if people want the welfare of the Gandhi family then they should vote for the Congress party.

The part where he says "vote for BJP" has been edited out and the next part where he says "vote for Congress if you want the welfare of the Gandhi family" has been cropped and the part "vote for Congress", has been added right after that to make the false claim.

This can be seen in the original video below









