A disturbing video showing the aftermath of an ISIS terror attack on the Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul, Afghanistan in March 2020 is being shared with a false claim that it shows an attack on a Gurdwara in Pakistan.

There have been several instances of targeted attacks on the Sikh community in Pakistan in the past several months. The Times Of India reported on a third attack on the Sikh community in Pakistan on Jun 25, 2023, with a shopkeeper being shot dead.

In the 1.36 minutes video, several dead bodies of Sikhs can be seen lying on the floor inside a Gurdwara.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Pakistan. The sound of Gurbani on the loudspeaker was coming from Gurdwara during the Azaan. Will not come now."

(In Hindi - पाकिस्तान. अजान के समय गुरुद्वारे से आ रही थी लाउडस्पीकर पर गुरबाणी की आवाज..........अब नहीं आएगी. और खिलाओ बिरयानी)





The same video is being shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.









BOOM found that the viral video is old and from Afghanistan, and not from Pakistan as claimed on social media. The video is from the ISIS terrorist attack on the Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 25, 2020.

Taking a hint from the Punjabi dialect being spoken in the viral video, we searched with the keywords "Afghanistan Kabul attack gurdwara" and found a similar video that matches the visuals in the viral video.

We found a 22 seconds video from the same incident tweeted by Ramandeep Singh Mann on March 26, 2020, with the caption, "Yesterday's attack in a Gurudwara in #Kabul, in which 25 people were killed in cold blood, is a blot on humanity. These animals know no religion, have no creed, they r just rabid dogs, who need to be dealt severely. @AdityaMenon22 (Not putting the entire video, it is too Graphic)"





Comparing the visuals seen in the viral video with this video tweeted on March 26, 2020, we can see the same man walking in both these videos and we can spot the same Gurdwara building structure. This shows that they are from the same incident.





We then looked for news reports on the attack on a Gurdwara in March 2020 in Kabul and found several news reports stating that on March 25, 2020, ISIS gunmen and suicide bombers had attacked the Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Around 200 worshipers were reported to have been in the building, and 25 Sikh worshippers were killed in the terror attack with at least 8 being wounded after an hour-long siege which ended in all assailants being killed by Afghan security forces.





