Old photos showing cars burning and rioting are being shared online as recent visuals from the violence that took place in Haryana's Nuh district. BOOM found that the photos are from other unrelated instances of violence in north India and not from the recent clashes in Nuh.

Communal clashes began in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31 and spread to other parts of the state including Gurugram after a Hindu procession, allegedly raising slogans, clashed with a mob in Nuh. Stone pelting, burning of vehicles, and shops was followed by the death of 22-year-old naib imam of the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Gurugram, Maulana Saad. 50 others have been injured in the violence and 165 arrests have been made so far.

A set of four photographs is being shared in the context of this unrest with the claim that they are from Haryana.















BOOM found that the photos are from unrelated instances of unrest in north India and are not related to Haryana.

Photo 1

A reverse image search of the photo of a policeman in riot gear facing burnt debris is from 2017. This article published by the Times of India on August 26, 2017 carried the same photo.









According to reports, Dera Sacha chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers staged violent protests across Haryana, including Panchkula, after the court convicted him in a rape case. During this demonstration, about three dozen people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The National Herald reported on August 26, 2017, that 29 people had died and over 250 were injured in Panchkula alone following a rampage by Dera Sacha Sauda devotees. The article carried the same photo of the policeman. Click here to read more reports.

Photo 2

A reverse image search of the photo of a car burning led us to a Hindustan Times article published on February 20, 2013.













According to this report, this picture was taken during the two-day Bharat Bandh called by 11 major trade unions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. During this, factories were attacked in Noida and a trade union worker was killed during the violence in Ambala, Haryana.

We also found the same picture on Getty Images. The caption read, "An Indian policeman looks on near a burning car during a trade union strike in Nodia on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 20, 2013. Cars were burnt and factories were stoned when violence broke out at the all-India trade union strike. Millions of India's workers walked off their jobs in a two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions to protest at the "anti-labour" policies of the embattled government."

Photo 3

A reverse image search of this on Google led us to a Times of India article published on December 25, 2019 that carried the same photo.









BOOM was also able to geolocate the image on Google Maps. This photo was taken right in front of the Yateem Khana police station.





Photo 4

The fourth photo shows three policemen surrounding a person while one of them wields a baton to hit him. This picture is also from the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Kanpur in 2019. A reverse image search of the image led us to articles published by the Times of India and News18 that carried the same photo.









According to these reports, the picture shows policemen lathi-charging during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in the Babu Purwa area of ​​Kanpur.









