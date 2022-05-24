Old Photo Of Cars Submerged In Uttarakhand Peddled As Waterlogged Bengaluru

A photo from Uttarakhand showing several cars submerged in a parking lot of a resort, is being shared with the false claim that it is from a waterlogged road in Bengaluru, Karnataka which saw heavy rains and flooding recently.



Bengaluru witnessed heavy flooding caused by heavy rains last week on May 19, 2022, and a tleast two people were reported dead because of the overnight flooding in several areas.

The photo shows several cars parked that are completely submerged in water.

The viral photo is being shared with the caption when translated from Telugu reads, "Double engine Sarkar organizes car swimming competition in Bangalore. Note: No matter how many governments do not stop natural disasters..the next steps are important..for those who enjoy dog enjoyment when it rains in Hyderabad .."

(In Telugu - బెంగుళూరులో కార్ల ఈత పోటీ నిర్వహించిన డబుల్ ఇంజిన్ సర్కార్.. నోట్: ప్రకృతి విపత్తులు వస్తే ఎంతటి ప్రభుత్వాలు కూడా ఆపలేవు..తర్వాత తీసుకునే చర్యలే ముఖ్యం.. హైదరాబాద్ లో వర్షం పడగానే శునకానందం పొందే వారికోసం..)





The viral photo is being shared with the same false claim on Facebook.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo was taken in Uttarakhand in October 2021 when heavy rains led to the Kosi river overflowing into the Jim Corbett National Park.



We found a tweet by photographer Mustafa Quraishi quote tweeting a post with the viral photo stating that he had shot the image for the Associated Press.



The tweet read, "Sir, this image is from Uttarakhand, 2021, when the river Kosi overflowed at Jim Corbett National park. I know this as a fact, as this image by me was shot for the @AP. Let's all use social media for information, not misinformation. #bangalorerains #Bangalore #nopolitics"

Sir, this image is from Uttarakhand, 2021, when the river Kosi overflowed at Jim Corbett National park. I know this as a fact, as this image by me was shot for the @AP . Let's all use social media for information, not misinformation. #bangalorerains #Bangalore #nopolitics https://t.co/L1pjG6wXpf pic.twitter.com/w1MpTWYrzL — Mustafa Quraishi (@MustafaQuraishi) May 23, 2022

We also ran a reverse image search on the viral photo using Google Images which showed search results with news reports with the same viral photo stating that it is from Uttarakhand during floods in October 2021.

Al Jazeera had a news report with the viral photo dated October 20, 2021, reporting on significant flooding and devastating landslides that had swept away roads and houses in India and Nepal.

The photo caption reads, "Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India [Mustafa Quraishi/AP]"





