Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Old Tweet Photoshopped To Malign Jawaharlal Nehru

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claiming that she inadvertently tweeted that her great-grandfather and India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a womanizer, is photoshopped.

BOOM found that the viral tweet has been digitally altered to falsely malign Nehru's character.

Author Bhaavna Arora (@BhaavnaArora) tweeted the screenshot of the viral tweet which reads, "My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and went to his room to sleep with his wife"

A comment below the viral tweet in the screenshot reads, "Kamala died in 1936..he became PM in 1947, so with whose wife did he sleep"





Click here to view

The same fake screenshot is being widely shared on Facebook with the false claim.





Also Read: Photo Of Nehru Portrait At PM Modi-German Chancellor Scholz Meet Is Fake

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral tweet by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been photoshopped and in her original November 2019 tweet she is paying homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday.

The original tweet does not have any mention of either Nehru sleeping with his wife or anyone else's wife as in the photoshopped tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted the original tweet on November 14, 2019, which read, "My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair. #JawaharlalNehru".

My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/HDDiC1hked — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2019

A side by side comparison of the viral tweet and the original tweet shows that the viral tweet has been photoshopped with the last sentence added later on.







