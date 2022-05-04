Photo Of Nehru Portrait At PM Modi-German Chancellor Scholz Meet Is Fake

A photo purporting to show a portrait of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hanging on a wall at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is morphed and fake.

BOOM found that the portrait has been digitally added to the original photo which does not have a portrait of Nehru.

On May 2, PM Modi reached Berlin on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip in which he will also visit Denmark and France. The same day, Modi met Chancellor Scholz and had a discussion about key areas of bilateral cooperation under the strategic partnership between India and Germany. The picture is doing rounds in this backdrop.

The doctored photo has been shared by several pro-Congress accounts taking a dig at Modi.





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Prasar Bharati Takes Down Videos Featuring Anti-Modi Chants In Berlin

Fact Check

A reverse image search of the photo led us to the original picture on Narendra Modi's official Facebook profile uploaded on May 3, 2022.

Click here to view the post.

Modi posted four images of his meeting with Scholz saying, "I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today's talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet. Bundesregierung".



The original photograph does not show any such portrait hanging on the wall. The comparison between the viral image and the original picture can be seen below.

Comparison

PMO India's official twitter handle tweeted the same photo on May 2.



Click here to view the post.



Also Read: What Is Roe Vs Wade And Will The US Supreme Court Ban Abortions?