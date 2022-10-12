A photo of journalist Ashish Misra performing the last rites of his father is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lighting the pyre of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on October 10, 2022.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran politician and founder of the Samajwadi Party, died on Monday, at the age of 82. The 82-year-old had been hospitalised since August and was cremated in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh with full state honours on October 11, 2022.

The photo is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "life's infinitely painful moment #netaji #AkhileshYadav"

(In Hindi - जीवन का असीम पीड़ादायक पल #netaji #AkhileshYadav)





The same photo is also being shared widely on Facebook with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo shows journalist Ashish Misra performing the last rites of his father who passed away on October 10, 2022, on the same day Mulayam Singh Yadav had also died.

The search results of a reverse image search on the viral photo showed the Facebook post by Misra posted on October 11, 2022. Misra posted the original photo of him lighting the pyre to his father with the caption when translated reads, "The endless painful time of life."





Misra on October 10, 2022, had posted that his father Veer Vikram Bahadur Mishra had passed away and would be cremated on October 11, 2022, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.





Journalist Bhadohi Wallah had also tweeted stating that the viral photo being shared is of journalist Ashish Misra cremating his father and not Akhilesh Yadav.

ये अखिलेश यादव नहीं हैं। ये लखनऊ के सीनियर पत्रकार आशीष मिश्रा जी हैं जिन्होंने आज अपने पिता को मुखाग्नि दी। सोशल मीडिया पर इस तस्वीर को लोग अखिलेश यादव का बताकर शेयर कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/SQnGz45OpC — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) October 11, 2022

Samajwadi Party's official Twitter account posted several photos from the funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav, where actual photos of Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father can be seen below.

Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted an emotional tweet after Singh's cremation with photos from the site where Mulayam Singh was cremated.







