Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran politician and founder of the Samajwadi Party, died on Monday, aged 82.

The Samajwadi Party official Twitter handle tweeted a message from his son Akhilesh Yadav that read, "My beloved father and everyone's beloved Netaji is no more."

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Yadav had been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital since August 22.

Condolences poured in as the news of Yadav's death was announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condolences to the family saying Yadav's death pained him. "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."



I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Defence minister Rajnath Singh remembered him as someone who maintained good relationships with everybody. Singh said, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades."

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022





राजनीति में विरोधी होने के बावजूद मुलायम सिंह जी के सबसे अच्छे संबंध थे। जब भी उनसे भेंट होती तो वे बड़े खुले मन से अनेक विषयों पर बात करते। अनेक अवसरों पर उनसे हुई बातचीत मेरी स्मृति में सदैव तरोताज़ा रहेगी। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों एवं समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that Yadav's contribution to Indian politics as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the defence minister of India will always be remembered.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor called Yadav a "political giant". "Profound condolences to @yadavakhilesh on the passing of his eminent father Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.

Profound condolences to @yadavakhilesh on the passing of his eminent father Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti. pic.twitter.com/WPRkOF8MOX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh announced three days of state mourning with chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying Yadav's death marked the end of an era for socialism.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखदायी है।



उनके निधन से समाजवाद के एक प्रमुख स्तंभ एवं एक संघर्षशील युग का अंत हुआ है।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की कामना व शोकाकुल परिवार एवं समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2022





Illness and hospitalisation

The Samajwadi Party had said earlier this month that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was moved to the intensive care unit because of his ill health.The tweet said that Yadav was stable and requested people not to come to the hospital. "We will keep providing timely updates on Netaji's health," the tweet said.

आदरणीय नेता जी आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है।



आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि कृपया अस्पताल ना आएं।



नेताजी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी आप लोगों को समय समय पर दी जाती रहेगी। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 2, 2022

PTI reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reached out to Akhilesh Yadav to inquire about Yadav's health condition as it deteriorated earlier this month.



Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted wishing him a speedy recovery. "We are all concerned to hear about the deteriorating health of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji and are praying for his speedy recovery," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Political career

Yadav has been chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice — between 1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003-2007. He was also defence minister between 1996 and 1998 when the United Front coalition was in power under former prime ministers HD Devegowda and IK Gujral.

Yadav formed the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992. He began his political career when he joined Ram Manohar Lohia's movement to fight for the right of farmers. He was first elected as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh in 1967. Yadav spent jail time during the 1975 Emergency when Indira Gandhi was prime minister.

Yadav played a key role in the opposition during his active years in politics. He remained the chief of Samajwadi Part till 2012, after which he passed on the position to his son Akhilesh.



