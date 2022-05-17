Photo Of Fountain From Ajmer Sharif Dargah Falsely Linked To Gyanvapi Mosque

A photo of a fountain at an ablution pool at the Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan, is being falsely linked to the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, with claims that the Hindu plaintiffs in the case have mistaken a fountain for a Shivling.



BOOM found that the viral photo of the fountain is not from the Gyanvapi mosque's Wazu Khana (ablution) area and is being falsely linked to it.

A Varanasi court on May 16, 2022, ordered the sealing a portion of Gyanvapi mosque after Hindu plaintiffs in the case claimed that Shivling was found there in the complex of the mosque after a court mandated survey of the mosque. However, The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee representing the Muslim side has claimed that the object described as Shivling is a fountain. The Hindu plaintiffs in the legal dispute over the Mughal-era Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh allege that the mosque has been built on top of a Hindu shrine, which has been contested by the other side.

The photo is being shared with the caption when translated claims, "Bhakts are calling Shivling in the ablution pool is actually a water fountain and there is a hole in the middle!! You are considering a water fountain as a Shivling."

(Original text - अंध भक्त वजू खाने मे जिसे शिवलिंग बता रहे हैं असल में वो पानी का फव्वारा है और उसके बीच में एक छेद भी है !! पानी के फव्वारा को भी शिवलिंग समझ रहे हो)





The same photo is being shared on Facebook making similar claims linking it to the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

The caption of the post when translated reads, "A big claim has come to light in the Gyanawapi Masjid survey case. According to the petition filed by lawyer Vishnu Jain in the court, this is the fountain Shivling in the mosque's area. After which the judge has issued an order to seal Vaju food and only 20 people in the mosque."

(Original text - ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद सर्वे मामले में बड़ा दावा प्रकाश में आया है. वकील विष्णु जैन की ओर से कोर्ट में दाखिल याचिका के मुताबिक, मस्जिद के वजूखाने में लगा ये फव्वारा शिवलिंग है। जिसके बाद जज साहब ने वजू खाने को सील करने और मस्जिद में सिर्फ 20 लोगों को ही जानें का आदेश जारी किया है ।)





FACT-CHECK

A reverse image search using Goggle Images showed results with the viral photo stating that it is an old photo that was taken at an ablution pool at the Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan.





The search results show the photo was uploaded on the stock photo website Alamy and is dated September 7, 2016, with the caption reading, "Ajmer Sharif dargah, Rajasthan. Ablution pool. India."



Additionally, the Alamy watermark can be seen in the viral photo and in the original photo below.





