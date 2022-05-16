No News Found

No, Biplab Deb Did Not Say India Is Being Ruined Under Modi's Leadership

BOOM reached out to Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special duty, Chief Minister of Tripura, who called the viral quote graphic as fake.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  16 May 2022 11:10 AM GMT
No, Biplab Deb Did Not Say India Is Being Ruined Under Modis Leadership

A graphic claiming former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb while resigning said that the country is being ruined under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fake.

The quote, which is not corroborated by any credible news report, has been falsely attributed to the former CM.

Biplab Kumar Deb unexpectedly resigned on May 15, 2022. The transition came into effect after Deb met with Home Minister Amit Shah, at Delhi on May 13, 2022. The Assembly Elections in Tripura are due early next year.

Dr. Manik Saha, a dental surgeon turned politician, was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Tripura on Sunday. Saha is a Rajya Sabha member from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also the state party president.

The graphic shows an image of Biplab Kumar Deb and Amit Shah and has text in Hindi which translates to, 'Chief Minister Of Tripura resigned. And he said that the country is being ruined under the leadership of Modi.'

(Original text in Hindi: त्रिपुरा मुख्यमंत्री ने इस्तीफा दिया और बोले मोदी के नेतृत्व में देश बर्बाद हो रहा है)




View the graphic post here.

The fake graphic has been shared widely on Facebook with the same claim.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: Screenshot Of NDTV News Report Is Morphed

Fact Check

We scanned news reports and social media feeds of Biplab Kumar Deb after his resignation as chief minister of Tripura and did not find any such remark about Modi.

BOOM reached out to Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special duty, Chief Minister of Tripura. Mishra replied calling the quote graphic as fake.


What Biplab Kumar Deb Said After the Resuffle?

On May 14, Deb tweeted thanking central leadership of the BJP. "I thank Central leadership & people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister," he wrote."I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State. Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind."

Later, that day Deb tweeted back to back two tweets in Bangla, in which he named Narendra Modi and thanked him praising his leadership.

On May 16, Deb also congratulated newly shown cabinet Ministers including Chief Minster Dr. Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

Also Read: No, This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Getting His Ear Cleaned

Claim :   Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the country is getting ruined under the leadership of Modi
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Biplab Kumar Deb Fake Quote Fake News Fact Check Graphic Tripura 
