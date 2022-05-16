No, Biplab Deb Did Not Say India Is Being Ruined Under Modi's Leadership

A graphic claiming former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb while resigning said that the country is being ruined under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fake.



The quote, which is not corroborated by any credible news report, has been falsely attributed to the former CM.

Biplab Kumar Deb unexpectedly resigned on May 15, 2022. The transition came into effect after Deb met with Home Minister Amit Shah, at Delhi on May 13, 2022. The Assembly Elections in Tripura are due early next year.

Dr. Manik Saha, a dental surgeon turned politician, was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Tripura on Sunday. Saha is a Rajya Sabha member from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also the state party president.

The graphic shows an image of Biplab Kumar Deb and Amit Shah and has text in Hindi which translates to, 'Chief Minister Of Tripura resigned. And he said that the country is being ruined under the leadership of Modi.'

(Original text in Hindi: त्रिपुरा मुख्यमंत्री ने इस्तीफा दिया और बोले मोदी के नेतृत्व में देश बर्बाद हो रहा है)













We scanned news reports and social media feeds of Biplab Kumar Deb after his resignation as chief minister of Tripura and did not find any such remark about Modi. BOOM reached out to Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special duty, Chief Minister of Tripura. Mishra replied calling the quote graphic as fake.



What Biplab Kumar Deb Said After the Resuffle? On May 14, Deb tweeted thanking central leadership of the BJP. "I thank Central leadership & people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister," he wrote."I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State. Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind."

I thank Central leadership & people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State.



Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

Later, that day Deb tweeted back to back two tweets in Bangla, in which he named Narendra Modi and thanked him praising his leadership.

মাননীয় প্রধানমন্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীজির দূরদর্শী নেতৃত্বে বিজেপি তথা এনডিএ সরকার যে অভাবনীয় উন্নয়ন সম্পন্ন করেছে তার সাক্ষী ত্রিপুরা।

আগামী দিনে ঐক্যবদ্ধভাবে আমরা এই রাজ্যকে নতুন উচ্চতায় পৌঁছে দেব। জয় হিন্দ। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

On May 16, Deb also congratulated newly shown cabinet Ministers including Chief Minster Dr. Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.