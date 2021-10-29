Photo Of Qurans Burnt In Fire At Delhi Rohingya Camp Viral As Tripura

A photo from June 2021 showing two men holding Qurans that were partially burnt in a fire at a Rohingya camp in Delhi is being shared with the false claim that it is from Tripura during the communal violence that broke out in the state recently.

The photo with the false claim is viral as parts of North Tripura see violence after reports that a mosque was vandalised and shops and houses attacked in the Panisagar sub-division during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on October 26, 2021.

Additional inspector general (AIG) of police (law and order) Subrata Chakraborty told The Wire that a mosque was ransacked and properties attacked in Chamtila and Rowa Bazar areas.

The photo is being shared giving it a communal spin with the caption, "This picture from Tripura..our The Holy Qur'an has been burnt by some Hindus Terrorist activities... #TripuraMuslimsUnderAttack"





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo was taken after a fire broke out at a Rohingya camp in Delhi in June 2021.

On running a keyword search on Twitter, we found that a tweet by independent journalist Aasif Mujtaba stating that the photo was taken after a fire mishap at the Rohingya refugee camp at Kanchan Kunj, New Delhi in June 2021.

Mujtaba tweeted the viral photo, with two other photos stating, "These images are from the recent fire mishap at Rohingya Refugee camp at Kanchan Kunj, New Delhi and not from Tripura. We got these images when miles2smile started the relief work in June this year. Kindly do not share the misinformation"

These images are from the recent fire mishap at Rohingya Refugee camp at Kanchan Kunj, New Delhi and not from Tripura. We got these images when @miles2smile_ started the relief work in June this year.

Kindly do not share the misinformation #TripuraAntiMuslimRiots pic.twitter.com/T0voGcTLtU — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) October 28, 2021

We also found an Instagram post by Mujtaba on June 13, 2021, with the viral photo stating, "It was 5 in the morning when we returned from the gutted Rohingya settlement at Kanchan Kunj in Delhi. It's beyond an iota of doubt, a case of systemic violence against the Rohingyas. I talked to many refugees and they all have the same ordeal..."





BOOM reached out to Mujtaba who stated that the photo was clicked by freelance photo journalist Md Meharban based in Delhi. He further added that the two men seen in the viral photo are Rohingya refugees at their camp in New Delhi.

The photo posted on the Instagram post on June 13, 2021, matches the viral photo that is being shared now

The blaze broke out at about 11:30 pm on June 12, 2021, and quickly spread through the camp, reducing 55 ramshackle shelters to ashes in the Madanpur Khadar area in Delhi reported Al Jazeera on June 13, 2021, about the incident. The report further added that no deaths or serious injuries had been reported in the fire.



