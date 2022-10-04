A photo of a girl gifting Rahul Gandhi a portrait of Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra is edited and fake.

BOOM found that the original photo shows the girl gifting Gandhi a portrait of himself, and not of Pilot as being claimed on social media.

The Rajasthan Congress unit is facing a political crisis after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his candidature to become the next party president but later backed out as he would have had to resign as the chief minister if he was elected as the party president. Gehlot resigning as chief minister was opposed by MLAs loyal to him, and who were against Polit taking over next.

The photo is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Picture given by a supporter in the Bharat Jodo Yatra! Long live Rahul Gandhi, long live Sachin Pilot"

(Original text - भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में समर्थक द्वारा दी गई तस्वीर ! #BharatJodoYatra #पायलट_संग_राजस्थान Rahul Gandhi jindabad Sachin Pilot jindabad #आपणोसांगानेर)





The edited photo is being shared widely on Facebook with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is edited and in the original photo the girl is seen gifting Rahul Gandhi a portrait of himself

Congress's Twitter handle tweeted the original photo on September 22, 2022, with the caption which translates to, "We will respect this belongingness... #BharatJodoYatra"

In its 27th day of the 150-day long Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi and other prominent Congress leaders are currently walking through the state of Karnataka. The foot march, which began in Kanyakumari, Kerala would be traversing several states before it reaches Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the end point of the yatra.

A comparison of both the original photo and the edited photo can be seen below







